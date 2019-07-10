By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Odor-Eaters Ultra Comfort 1 Pair

1.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Odor-Eaters Ultra Comfort 1 Pair
£ 3.65
£3.65/Pair

Product Description

  • Ultra Comfort
  • Proven relief from foot & shoe odour and wetness
  • Ultra Comfort insoles are specially designed for Everyday Shoes. When you wear shoes day after day, odour and wetness can build up. The thin, flat design of Ultra Comfort insoles cushions without crowding in the shoe, and a powerful combination of technologies provides superior odour and wetness control that lasts for months:
  • Odor-Eaters Triple Odour Protection...specially designed for men's and women's everyday shoes
  • 1. Activated Charcoal locks in and destroys odour for months.
  • 2. Insta-Fresh® instantly neutralises sweat acids that release odour.
  • 3. Powerful Anti-Bacterial Agent fights odour-causing bacteria.
  • Plus special Comfort-Grip Foam won't slip, won't slide or bunch up.
  • Also absorbs perspiration keeps feet dry and comfortable.
  • Odor-Eaters Foot & Shoe Spray Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
  • Stops foot odour and wetness
  • Keeps shoes fresh, dry and odour-free... All Day!
  • Specially formulated to fight the worst foot and shoe odour.
  • Extra comfort insoles for everyday shoes
  • Destroys odour on contact & absorbs sweat
  • Everyday wear
  • One size fits all
  • Long lasting protection 4 months guaranteed!

Information

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 40° Hand or machine wash
  • Do not tumble dry
  • Dry flat
  • Wash separately (delicate cottons) Spin dry. Do not leave on radiators.
  • One size fits all up to UK size 12
  • For an exact comfortable fit, follow the printed guidelines on the insoles and cut to fit men's, women's or children's shoe size.
  • Place in shoes fabric side up.

Name and address

  • Dendron Ltd,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Full 4 Month Guarantee
  • Guaranteed to destroy foot odour for at least 4 months or return insoles with proof of purchase to:
  • Dendron Ltd.,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 7JJ.
  • For full refund. Refund does not affect statutory rights of consumer.
  • For additional information or for assistance call us free on 0800 055 3462
  • www.odor-eaters.co.uk

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Unfit for purpose

1 stars

cut to size Ok, However stuck to sole of foot rather than sole of shoe.

no good enough

2 stars

to small and they last about a month so one size doesnt fit all

