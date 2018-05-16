By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mild Chilli Powder 50G

Tesco Mild Chilli Powder 50G
£ 0.85
£0.17/10g
1/2 of a teaspoon
  • Energy71kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1427kJ / 345kcal

Product Description

  • Mild chilli powder - a blend of chillies, cumin, garlic and oregano.
  • MELLOW & EARTHY
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Powder (81%), Cumin Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Capsicum Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a teaspoon (5g)
Energy1427kJ / 345kcal71kJ / 17kcal
Fat17.1g0.9g
Saturates2.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate15.2g0.8g
Sugars6.9g0.3g
Fibre34.5g1.7g
Protein15.3g0.8g
Salt4.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

