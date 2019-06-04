Tesco Hot Chilli Powder 50G

Calories don't add up
Why is this and the mild 50g version 17 calories for 1/2 a teaspoon, when the 100g Tesco Hot Chilli Powder is 4 calories?
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1370kJ / 331kcal
Chilli Powder (83%), Salt, Cumin Seed Powder (6%), Garlic Powder (3%), Dried Oregano, Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
10 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
50g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a teaspoon (5g)
|Energy
|1370kJ / 331kcal
|69kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|37.6g
|1.9g
|Protein
|14.8g
|0.7g
|Salt
|3.5g
|0.2g
