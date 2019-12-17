By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Original Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers 454G

2.5(9)Write a review
Birds Eye Original Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers 454G
Per quarter pounder (114g) grilled provides:
  • Energy1045kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Beef quarter pounders with chopped onion and seasoning.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Great tasting mealtimes
  • At Birds Eye, we have carefully sourced the finest cuts of beef from a select group of trusted UK and Irish farms to confidently bring nothing but the best quality burgers to your dinner time. Our quarter pounders are not only the perfect way to satisfy those with bigger appetites, but also to tantalise even the most selective taste buds. Passion, care and attention has gone into our recipe, resulting in the delicious flavour on your plate made from prime beef, freshly chopped onion and a subtle blend of spices. We can proudly say that we are a cut above the rest.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% UK & Irish beef
  • Delicious BBQ from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (77%), Onion (14%), Beef Fat, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Water, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Spices, Natural Rosemary Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface before cooking.
Turn over regularly. Cook until no pink meat remains.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when grilled straight from the freezer.
Please ensure your quarter pounders are cooked until piping hot and cooked throughout, without any pink meat remaining.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 18 mins
Pre-heat grill.
Turn over occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas mark 8 20 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Cook in middle of oven, on a baking tray with upturned edges.
Turn over halfway through.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom with beef sourced from farms within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Quarter Pounder (114g) Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ1226kJ1045kJ
- kcal296kcal251kcal
Fat 25.0g19.0g
- of which Saturates 8.4g6.5g
Carbohydrate 2.7g3.1g
- of which Sugars 1.1g1.2g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 15.0g17.0g
Salt 0.73g0.83g

Safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Proper tasty burgers

5 stars

I don't think you can beat these for taste & texture, tastier than the so called 'premium' brands (give us your money for some fancy packaging) and way ahead of the tasteless oversized blobs of meat that you get in pubs & grills up and down the country that you have to smother in sauces to enjoy, these burgers are tasty enough on their own, hot or cold and are not unlike a tasty beef shish kebab if you cut them up with some salad in pitta. Best cooked in the oven rather than grilled - remember to save the fat - it is proper beef dripping, like that from moms Sunday roasts of the 80's & 90's.

BIRDS Eye Quarter Pndrs + cheese -Taste Delicious

5 stars

Cannot understand other people on this.... I had 2 this afternoon & 2 in the evening with lots & lots of finely sliced onions each with a slice of cheese & french mustard DELICIOUS

not good

1 stars

well i bought theses for rolls on friday night as morristons own make ones had sold out which id have bought as i do every shop but i thought id give birds eye another go.... my goodness how awful they are full of fat and water plus very little taste for the money paid. so its back to morrisons own make or icelands as they are far better value and taste is outstanding on both there products... who would have thought birds eye would lose out to supermarket makes.

Yuck

1 stars

Could not believe the amount of fat that came out of them

Vile

1 stars

Absolutely rank, tastes awful and smells awful. Do not buy!

Brilliant

5 stars

I did a taste test between these and plenty of other options, Angus, Limousin, Belgian, etc. These always came out on top, even against fresher non-frozen options. Always the go to burger for me!

Terrible!

1 stars

Iv tried both the regular and quarter pounder burgers and both shrunk a considerable amount! After cooking the 114g quarter pounder burger I was left with 73g of Oily mush! Do not buy! So disappointing

Woeful

1 stars

While cooking I had to empty the baking tray twice, as the burgers where swimming in their own juices/waters. Texture and flavours on eating not recommended...

Good value

4 stars

Good taste, decent value. Will definitely buy again. Good shape and thickness, a pleasant beefy taste and doesn't seem too fatty.

