Birds Eye Original Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers 454G

Proper tasty burgers
I don't think you can beat these for taste & texture, tastier than the so called 'premium' brands (give us your money for some fancy packaging) and way ahead of the tasteless oversized blobs of meat that you get in pubs & grills up and down the country that you have to smother in sauces to enjoy, these burgers are tasty enough on their own, hot or cold and are not unlike a tasty beef shish kebab if you cut them up with some salad in pitta. Best cooked in the oven rather than grilled - remember to save the fat - it is proper beef dripping, like that from moms Sunday roasts of the 80's & 90's.
BIRDS Eye Quarter Pndrs + cheese -Taste Delicious
Cannot understand other people on this.... I had 2 this afternoon & 2 in the evening with lots & lots of finely sliced onions each with a slice of cheese & french mustard DELICIOUS
not good
well i bought theses for rolls on friday night as morristons own make ones had sold out which id have bought as i do every shop but i thought id give birds eye another go.... my goodness how awful they are full of fat and water plus very little taste for the money paid. so its back to morrisons own make or icelands as they are far better value and taste is outstanding on both there products... who would have thought birds eye would lose out to supermarket makes.
Yuck
Could not believe the amount of fat that came out of them
Vile
Absolutely rank, tastes awful and smells awful. Do not buy!
Brilliant
I did a taste test between these and plenty of other options, Angus, Limousin, Belgian, etc. These always came out on top, even against fresher non-frozen options. Always the go to burger for me!
Terrible!
Iv tried both the regular and quarter pounder burgers and both shrunk a considerable amount! After cooking the 114g quarter pounder burger I was left with 73g of Oily mush! Do not buy! So disappointing
Woeful
While cooking I had to empty the baking tray twice, as the burgers where swimming in their own juices/waters. Texture and flavours on eating not recommended...
Good value
Good taste, decent value. Will definitely buy again. Good shape and thickness, a pleasant beefy taste and doesn't seem too fatty.