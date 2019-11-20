Schwartz Chicken Chasseur Casserole Mix40g
Product Description
- A delicious recipe mix with aromatic thyme and parsley, blended with white wine for a rich and warming casserole full of flavour.
- Bursting with herbs & spices
- Ready in 1 hour 10 minutes
- 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Flavourings (contains Barley, Sulphites, Wheat), Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Parsley, Thyme, Sage, White Pepper, White Wine Extract (contains Sulphites), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 6.3%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 1 tbs oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 4 skinless chicken breasts
- 175g (6oz) mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tbs tomato purée
- 300ml (1/2 pint) cold water
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 180ºC, 350ºF, Gas Mark 4.
- 2. Heat the oil and soften the onion for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown. Add the chicken and brown for 2-3 minutes on both sides. Transfer to a casserole dish and stir in the mushrooms.
- 3. Mix the sachet contents with the tomato purée and water, stir into the casserole dish. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hour, until tender and cooked through.
- For a little inspiration...
- Ideal with crispy roast potatoes and steamed broccoli. Make herby dumplings with Schwartz Mixed Herbs and add to the casserole about half an hour before the end of cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 7LB.
Return to
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1382kJ
|855kJ
|-
|326kcal
|203kcal
|10%
|Fat
|0.9g
|4.4g
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|68.0g
|9.6g
|4%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|2.7g
|3%
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.8g
|30.4g
|61%
|Salt
|11.19g
|1.30g
|22%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
