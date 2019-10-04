Old El Paso Chilli Con Carne Spice Mix 39G

No substitute
Use it for burritos too. Its just perfect
Yum
Yummy! Really tasty
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183 kJ / 280 kcal
Salt, Spices (23%) (Chilli, Cumin, Paprika (9%), Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Dehydrated Vegetables: Onion, Garlic (2.5%), Wheat Starch, Chicory, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spice Extract: Paprika, Herbs: Oregano, Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in Netherlands
Contains at least 4 portions
39g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1/4 of pack (9.7g) contains:
|%*
|Energy
|1183 kJ / 280 kcal
|115 kJ / 27 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|4.2 g
|0.4 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|0.0 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|52.0 g
|5.1 g
|2%
|of which sugars
|21.0 g
|2.0 g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.2 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.0 g
|0.6 g
|1%
|Salt
|22.80 g
|2.22 g
|37%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
