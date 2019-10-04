By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old El Paso Chilli Con Carne Spice Mix 39G

image 1 of Old El Paso Chilli Con Carne Spice Mix 39G
£ 1.00
£2.57/100g
Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Chilli
  • Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are the perfect addition to your meat or vegetables to create the ultimate Mexican meal
  • Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are quick and easy to use- great for making your Mexican Fajitas or Tacos burst with flavour
  • Try our great range of Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes for Fajitas- Smoky BBQ, Crispy Chicken, Garlic and Paprika or Chili!
  • Our Seasoning Mix for Chilli is full of rich deep flavours, inspired by the bustling streets of Mexico. Succulent beef mince cooked in a juicy tomato sauce with a unique blend of cayenne pepper, garlic and paprika. Once cooked try adding it to some rice, warm crusty bread, jacket potatoes or a simple green salad.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Ready in 15 min
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Spices (23%) (Chilli, Cumin, Paprika (9%), Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Dehydrated Vegetables: Onion, Garlic (2.5%), Wheat Starch, Chicory, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spice Extract: Paprika, Herbs: Oregano, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Netherlands

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Name and address

Return to

  • We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
  • Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk

Net Contents

39g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1/4 of pack (9.7g) contains:%*
Energy 1183 kJ / 280 kcal115 kJ / 27 kcal1%
Fat 4.2 g0.4 g<1%
of which saturates 0.4 g0.0 g<1%
Carbohydrate 52.0 g5.1 g2%
of which sugars 21.0 g2.0 g2%
Fibre 5.2 g0.5 g-
Protein 6.0 g0.6 g1%
Salt 22.80 g2.22 g37%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---

