Schwartz Shepherds Pie Casserole Mix 38G

Tasty, rich and depth of flavours 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2019 I’ve really enjoyed using this season mix – it was easy to use and added a real depth of flavour to my Shepherd’s pie. What I really liked about the mix was that the herbs and spices could really be tasted, giving the dish that additional taste of home cooking. Would definitely recommend trying this mix. Report

This packet mix is so easy to use. I love the fact 4 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 This packet mix is so easy to use. I love the fact it has no artificial colours, no hydrogenated fat, no added preservatives and importantly for us, no MSG. MSG food makes me so thirsty but there was none of that problem here. Just loads of flavour. Packed full of it. My pies are loved by the family anyway but they all commented on the immense flavour the packet mix gave the meat. Delicious. The directions on the back of the packet are clear and concise, really simple to follow. The recipe given is great if you don't know what you're doing or a good back bone to putting you own stamp on things. The combination of the smokey garlicky flavour of the sauce and mince combined with the cheese topped golden brown mash is fantastic. Served up with a bit of freshly steamed veg, the five of us loved it! Will use again for sure. Report

The best shepherd's pie 5 stars A Tesco Customer25th November 2019 This shepherd's pie mix created a wonderful tasting dish that was quick and simple to make. For such a good price I will be using this mix every time I make a shepherd's pie as with this, it created one of the best shepherd's pies I've ever made. The instructions provided tell you what ingredients you need and how to make the whole dish and they could not be easier to follow. If you’re after a dish with plenty of flavour then this is the mix to get. I’ve been making shepherd’s pie for years but I’ve never made ones that taste as good as they do when using this mix. It is so convenient to have everything I need to add flavour in one packet, just add some water and you’re good to go! I think I’ll be trying some of the other recipe mixes too from now on. Report

A savoury mix full of flavour 5 stars A Tesco Customer25th November 2019 I've never used a Casserole Mix before, always opting to add herbs and any flavouring individually. However, this savoury recipe mix made the tastiest Shepherds pie I've ever made and full of flavour Report

Love this product. Great combination of flavour an 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th November 2019 Love this product. Great combination of flavour and makes the perfect consistency when the instruction on the packet are followed. Tastes amazing! Report

Full of flavour! 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th November 2019 I loved using the Schwartz Shepherd's Pie recipe mix and will definitely be picking up again in the future! I've been a fan of these recipe mixes for a while but this was the first time I had used this one. I liked that it was clear exactly what ingredients you will need and there are also cooking instructions which is useful as not all seasoning sachets like this do that. I found the actual recipe mix added so much flavour compared to how I've made it in the past. We were all really impressed and I think the price is good for what you get aswell. Report

The Best Shepherd's Pie Recipe! 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th November 2019 I loved using the Schwartz Shepherd's Pie recipe mix and will definitely be picking up again in the future! It is clear exactly what ingredients you will need and there are also cooking instructions which is useful. I found the actual recipe mix added so much flavour compared to how I've made it in the past. We were all really impressed! Report

Shepherd's Pie is one of our favourite comfort foo 5 stars A Tesco Customer12th November 2019 Shepherd's Pie is one of our favourite comfort foods in autumn and winter. It's a hearty meal that even the fussiest of eaters enjoy at home. Schwartz makes it really easy with the packet mix, as you don't have to make sure to have a million and one ingredients at home to prepare the sauce. This is perfect for a busy family like ourselves, who are always pushed on time. My husband really appreciates that you only need to add water, onions, carrots and peas. This makes it really simple and we always have these ingredients at home. My top tip is to add a bit of dijon mustard to the mash and top it with lots of cheese. That just tops off the comfort feeling of Shepherd's Pie. Report

Great taste 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th October 2019 Great taste Report