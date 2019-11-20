Schwartz Authentic Chicken Casserole Mix 36G

Quick and easy and taste great 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th December 2019 This delicious chicken casserole recipe makes a great midweek meal and it's also healthy. Absolutely divine!!! I seriously am addicted and stock up on the mixes these and add dumplings Report

a delicious winter meal 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th December 2019 This was absolutely delicious and really simple to follow. I did mix it up a bit by not making it into a liquid but by rather adding the seasoning straight to my chicken - still tasted great. The packet leads you to the Schwartz website where you can find so many easy to follow recipes with their other products. Would highly recommend! Report

yummy! 5 stars A Tesco Customer5th December 2019 I absolutely loved this product. I followed the recipe on the back of the packet but used vegetarian chicken instead and it turned out to be delicious. Highly recommend! So easy to use. Report

perfect winter warmer dish 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd December 2019 I've been using Schwartz packet mixes for years. As somebody who isn't a great cook, they make cooking easy. The chicken casserole mix, in particular, is one my families favourites. I always add peppers, extra garlic and onions. They're so tasty especially when it's cold! Report

Delicious and comforting dinner, 5*! 5 stars A Tesco Customer1st December 2019 This was such a tasty and quick dinner that we all really enjoyed, the casserole mix was a beautiful light gravy that was really comforting but not too heavy. We have added a few more to our shopping list, 5* from us! Report

Delicious! 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2019 Our family sat down to enjoy the Schwartz Chicken Casserole last night and we all really enjoyed it! As a parent of two preschoolers, I’m always looking for meals that can be prepared pretty effortlessly - and this was exactly that! Not only did it only take about 10 minutes to prep, including the browning of the vegetables and chicken - it left me with barely any washing up to do afterwards, which is a huge bonus! The chicken casserole was really tasty as all of the herbs included work so well together - it was full of flavour! Another plus is that my two children even said it was “scrummy” and they’re usually really fussy! Highly recommend anyone to try this recipe mix, you won’t be disappointed! *this product was provided for review* Report

Simply delicious! 5 stars A Tesco Customer21st November 2019 What are we having for dinner? We’ve all been there, finding the time or even choosing what we’re going to make can be a headache. Why stress? Leave it to Schwarz! Their ready to go casserole mixes are a perfect way to create easy and delicious meals. The chicken casserole is a firm favourite, making a warming dinner with the great taste of home cooking. The instructions on the back of the pack couldn’t be simpler and the hour in the oven gives you plenty of time to sort out a side dish. Goes great with mash of course but it also works really well with rice. So take the stress out of cooking and give this chicken casserole a try, trust me you’ll love it! Report

Delicious and simple to use 5 stars A Tesco Customer18th November 2019 This chicken casserole mix is a great product for simple and delicious meals. It is so easy to use which makes meal preparing quick and it tastes great. The mix is packed with so much flavour and goes well with a variety of ingredients that you can add to your casserole. I would definitely recommend this product for creating a meal which all the family will enjoy. I added this mix to chicken, onions and peppers – simple but very effective! My son said “Oh wow, absolutely delicious” the first time he tried it! We plan to use this many more times in future meals. Report