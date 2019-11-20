By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Authentic Chicken Casserole Mix 36G

5(9)Write a review
Schwartz Authentic Chicken Casserole Mix 36G
Product Description

  • A tasty recipe mix with sweet garlic, fragrant sage and rosemary for a classic, hearty casserole full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 1 hour 10 minutes
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Lactose (from Milk), Garlic Powder (3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sage (2%), Colour (Plain Caramel), Oregano, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 6.2%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1348kJ886kJ
-318kcal210kcal10%
Fat 1.0g4.3g6%
of which saturates 0.3g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate 62.1g12.3g5%
of which sugars1.2g5.9g7%
Fibre 2.1g2.5g
Protein 14.0g29.3g59%
Salt 13.99g1.43g24%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick and easy and taste great

5 stars

This delicious chicken casserole recipe makes a great midweek meal and it's also healthy. Absolutely divine!!! I seriously am addicted and stock up on the mixes these and add dumplings

a delicious winter meal

5 stars

This was absolutely delicious and really simple to follow. I did mix it up a bit by not making it into a liquid but by rather adding the seasoning straight to my chicken - still tasted great. The packet leads you to the Schwartz website where you can find so many easy to follow recipes with their other products. Would highly recommend!

yummy!

5 stars

I absolutely loved this product. I followed the recipe on the back of the packet but used vegetarian chicken instead and it turned out to be delicious. Highly recommend! So easy to use.

perfect winter warmer dish

5 stars

I've been using Schwartz packet mixes for years. As somebody who isn't a great cook, they make cooking easy. The chicken casserole mix, in particular, is one my families favourites. I always add peppers, extra garlic and onions. They're so tasty especially when it's cold!

Delicious and comforting dinner, 5*!

5 stars

This was such a tasty and quick dinner that we all really enjoyed, the casserole mix was a beautiful light gravy that was really comforting but not too heavy. We have added a few more to our shopping list, 5* from us!

Delicious!

5 stars

Our family sat down to enjoy the Schwartz Chicken Casserole last night and we all really enjoyed it! As a parent of two preschoolers, I’m always looking for meals that can be prepared pretty effortlessly - and this was exactly that! Not only did it only take about 10 minutes to prep, including the browning of the vegetables and chicken - it left me with barely any washing up to do afterwards, which is a huge bonus! The chicken casserole was really tasty as all of the herbs included work so well together - it was full of flavour! Another plus is that my two children even said it was “scrummy” and they’re usually really fussy! Highly recommend anyone to try this recipe mix, you won’t be disappointed! *this product was provided for review*

Simply delicious!

5 stars

What are we having for dinner? We’ve all been there, finding the time or even choosing what we’re going to make can be a headache. Why stress? Leave it to Schwarz! Their ready to go casserole mixes are a perfect way to create easy and delicious meals. The chicken casserole is a firm favourite, making a warming dinner with the great taste of home cooking. The instructions on the back of the pack couldn’t be simpler and the hour in the oven gives you plenty of time to sort out a side dish. Goes great with mash of course but it also works really well with rice. So take the stress out of cooking and give this chicken casserole a try, trust me you’ll love it!

Delicious and simple to use

5 stars

This chicken casserole mix is a great product for simple and delicious meals. It is so easy to use which makes meal preparing quick and it tastes great. The mix is packed with so much flavour and goes well with a variety of ingredients that you can add to your casserole. I would definitely recommend this product for creating a meal which all the family will enjoy. I added this mix to chicken, onions and peppers – simple but very effective! My son said “Oh wow, absolutely delicious” the first time he tried it! We plan to use this many more times in future meals.

A dish you wont regret (or forget!).

4 stars

I am a massive fan of this mix - I made the chicken casserole with creamy mash and the depth of flavour of the mix was surprising and so tasty. It was the perfect flavour for the dish we were making and it was hearty and filling which is perfect for a winter night - I just wish I had made enough for seconds. The fact you can cook it up in a batch made it easy and simple to make with little to no prep and all the good flavours. In the future we’re thinking of adding some cream and mushrooms to change the vibe. Would 100% recommend!

