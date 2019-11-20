Schwartz Beef Casserole Mix 43G

Something simple to cook on cold evenings 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th December 2019 I found this so easy to use. After 2 hours in the oven you have a wonderfully tasty beef casserole with lovely tender beef. All of my family were impressed and I almost felt bad taking the credit for something so simple! Definitely stock up on these for those cold winter evenings. Report

Simple, easy gravy 5 stars A Tesco Customer2nd December 2019 This seasoning is very good if you don't like making gravy but want a flavorful gravy to cook your meat in. It's super simple to use, creates a nice amount of gravy, and your meat ends up cooked well in it! I quite enjoyed the subtle flavor. Report

I love this casserole mix and always make sure tha 5 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 I love this casserole mix and always make sure that I have a packet or two in the cupboard as it's a favourite of all the family. Simply add beef, vegetables and water for a tasty casserole that is ready after a little prep work and two hours in the oven meaning you can get on with doing other things whilst it cooks. It also tastes just as great if you place the ingredients in the slow cooker - just make sure that you cook it for longer. It's easy to make and is lovely with mash and veg, with dumplings or in a pie. It makes homemade cold weather comfort meals so much tastier. I would recommend this product. Report

This product was SO easy to use I can’t believe ho 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2019 This product was SO easy to use I can’t believe how such simple steps lead to such a rich and wholesome meal. I was really impressed by how little you need to add to this recipe yet it also gives you the free rein to add whatever vegetables that you want to bulk it up a bit or use whatever you have leftover in your vegetable draw! I also found the portions to be really generous meaning I could save some for my lunches which was another added bonus. I can’t wait to try out some other mixes as this was the first I had used and now I am definitely going to try the rest of the range! Report

Really good mix 5 stars A Tesco Customer19th November 2019 I'd honestly give these mixes a 10/10 and they are suitable for vegetarians so whatever you choose, you can always make a yummy meal out of these, with or without meat. Another great thing about these are that they are actually 1 of your 5 a day per serving which is amazing. Also if you are like me and don't like to experiment with food, these are amazing as they are packed with loads of herbs and spices that work really well together so all the hard work is done for you! Report

A really easy to use product with a great taste 5 stars A Tesco Customer18th November 2019 The product was easy to use, with both the preparation and instructions for cooking on the reverse side of the packet. The ingredients needed are clearly stated. It's absolutely fool-proof. The taste from the mix is gorgeous, providing an authentic taste of a homemade casserole, whilst still being completely hassle free. It is has all the flavouring of a broth, with the perfect amount of seasoning for a casserole. It's perfect for those who have a busy lifestyle, as the prep time is only 10 minutes at max, and the food spends most of the time in the oven. I will definitely be repurchasing this product to use again. Report