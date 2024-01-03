We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Saxa Salt 750G

Saxa salt is fine flowing and ideal for both cooking and table use
For table & cooking
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cook's CornerFor a change, why not bake frozen vegetables instead of boiling them. Place the vegetables on aluminum foil, sprinkle with 1/2 tsp of Saxa salt and also a little butter. Wrap tightly as a parcel and place in the oven for 20-30 minutes until cooked.When crushing garlic with a knife, stand the garlic clove on 1/2tsp for Saxa Salt. This prevents the garlic from slipping around the chopping board.

