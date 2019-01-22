By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Carrs Cheese Melts 150

£ 1.49
£0.99/100g
Each biscuit (4.3g) contains
  • Energy89 kJ 21 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheaten Biscuits with Cheese
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Carr's Cheese Melts are deliciously crisp wheaten biscuits with a mouthwatering light and melting texture, baked using our unique recipe for your special moments. Perfect on their own or sublime with the finest cheese and a glass of something chilled, they're a truly individual taste that can only be Carr's.
  • If you like Carr's Cheese Melts why not try our Original variety too?
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm), Dried Cheese (9%) (Milk), Sugar, Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk Solids, Lactose (Milk)), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Poppy Seeds, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before date see base of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35

Name and address

  • Carr's of Carlisle,
  • The Biscuit Works,
  • 54 Church Street,
  • Carlisle,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA2 5TG.

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 9174520
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409 317
  • Mail:
  • Carr's of Carlisle,
  • The Biscuit Works,
  • 54 Church Street,
  • Carlisle,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA2 5TG.
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (4.3g)
Energy (kJ)206589
(kcal)49321
Fat 22.9g1.0g
of which Saturates 16.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 59.6g2.6g
of which Sugars 8.0g0.3g
Fibre 2.5g0.1g
Protein 10.8g0.5g
Salt 2.2g0.1g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious with Boursin garlic and herb cheese .

5 stars

