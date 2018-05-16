Mcvities Carrs Melts 150G

- Energy86kJ 21kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Wheaten Biscuits
- www.123healthybalance.com
- We've been baking pioneers since 1831. That's almost 200 years of crafting with carefully selected ingredients; to create the perfect balance of crispy texture and flavour. Our melts are deliciously crisp wheaten biscuits with a light and melting texture. Perfect on their own or topped to your own tastes.
- Why not try with a smooth cream cheese, topped with tomato relish?
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Snackable Biscuits with A Melting Texture
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm), Wheatgerm, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium, Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Milk Solids, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Dried Autolysed Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before date see base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35
Name and address
- (UK): Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing
- your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 9174520
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (4.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2006
|86
|(kcal)
|479
|21
|Fat
|21.8g
|0.9g
|of which Saturates
|14.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|2.5g
|of which Sugars
|7.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|10.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
