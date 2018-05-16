De Cecco Fusilli 500G

Product Description
- Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
- Traditional production methods that stay true to our over 125 years old family recipe
- 1. Since 1886 we have been choosing the best durum wheat produced in Italy and in the rest of the world to guarantee a pasta with unique qualities and a perfect cooking performance
- 2. Before being milled, our wheat must pass strict quality controls to make sure we deliver on our promise
- 3. The semolina we use for kneading is "coarse" to preserve the gluten integrity and to guarantee a "sweeter" taste
- 4. We knead the semolina with cold water at a temperature lower than 15°C to ensure greater pasta firmness while cooking
- 5. We use rough bronze drawplates, making the dough porous to better capture the sauce
- 6. We let pasta dry slowly at low temperatures to preserve the organoleptic characteristics of our wheat
- From father to son
- Since 1886 we have been carrying on an important responsibility: our tradition of making pasta, without compromise, that we refine each single day and that allows us to bring the authentic pleasure of Italian cuisine all over the world.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Time: 9 - 11 min.
Name and address
- F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara S. Martino SpA,
- 66015 Fara S. Martino (CH),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.dececco.it
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1493 kJ
|-
|352 kcal
|Fat
|1,5 g
|of which saturates
|0,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|70,2 g
|of which sugars
|3,4 g
|Fibre
|2,9 g
|Protein
|13,0 g
|Salt
|0,01 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019