Amarone Docg Valpolicella Rocca Alata 75Cl

4(11)Write a review
Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • Amarone della Valpolicella is still made today in the traditional artisanal method, which requires naturally-drying the bunches for a few months. The wine is then matured in oak casks for a long time. A very intense wine, it releases rich aromas of ripe cherry and wild red berry, concluding on a note of luscious chocolate. Full-bodied and superbly balanced, it is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats and roasts, game and aged cheeses. Best if uncorked at least an hour before serving; enjoy at cool room temperature (18°C).
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A lush bouquet of wild cherry, blackberry, chocolate and spice

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Cantina di Soave

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Enol Filippo Pedron

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are cautiously laid in fruit drying racks then moved to grape-drying buildings for three/four months to grant an ideal preservation of the bunches, losing water weight and reaching higher sugar concentration. When the drying process is over, the grapes are crushed and the must starts fermentation at low temperature for 25-30 days.The decanting after the fermentation purifies the Amarone allowing the ageing in wood

History

  • Cantina di Soave was founded in 1898 and is one of Italy's most prestigious and innovative wine producers today. With more than 6,000 hectares of vineyards, the winery not only boasts an impressive history, but exhibits a dynamism that is expressed in an internationally recognized award-winning wine portfolio. Cantina di Soave is a premier cooperative winery in Italy

Regional Information

  • Veneto is a wine region in north-eastern Italy, one of a group of three highly productive Italian regions known collectively as the Venezie and the biggest DOC producer of the three. Soave is located in the renowned viticultural area around Verona., a medieval village with 15th-century wall and the splendour of the 10th-century castle that dominates the town.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Cantina di Soave Sac,
  • Soave (VR),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Cantina di Soave Sac,
  • Soave (VR),
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Rocco Alata Amarone Della Valpolicella

5 stars

Some Amarone seem to miss the mark. Not this one; considering its cost the Rocco Alta is a very, very good wine with subtle yet powerful flavours.

like it

3 stars

pretty decent table wine. Had it before, reliable quality, always enjoyed it.

Not impressed

1 stars

I am not impressed with Tescos wines or there discription . At £95 a box I would expect better service

Full bodied

5 stars

A lovely full bodied Amarone at £15 a bottle is a cracking price

Best value ever

5 stars

Amarone must surely be the best wine in the world. To buy a bottle of Amarone for £10 is a rare event indeed, but thanks to Teco giving a further £15 off a case of 12 bottles I bought this outstanding wine for a mere £8.75 a bottle. Great wine. Great value. Great service. Thank you Tesco.

OK for a Tenner

3 stars

Not as smooth as Aldi's equivalent, but that was £5 more expensive, so I am happy with this choice when it's on SALE

wonderful wine

5 stars

Luckily went on line and found this fantastic wine at a very reasonable price very smooth and full bodied

Thought this was senastional..

5 stars

It just shows how different our taste buds are as a species. I thought this was quite fabulous wine having been recently alerted to it by a cousin who was visiting. I then happened to notice it in Tesco at £10 per bottle and tried a bottle - since bought another dozen. Difficult to fault - robust with lots of flavour, clearly an old wine, can be drunk quite happily on its own but great also with rich tasting food.

Very disapointing

2 stars

Hard to believe this is an Amarone. It lacks all the essential elements - it is NOT smooth, velvety, rich or gorgeous. I will be returning my unopened bottles for a refund. Instead buy the Lastone Rosso Veronese at £6.99, which is far better.

Guess anything on the nose - its probably there

5 stars

This is recognisably Amarone, loads of fruit and half the tasting wheel on the nose. A big wine, lots of alcohol, not for sloshing back but if you're looking for a good alternative to port after the end of the meal, give this a shot. Will buy it again when I can afford it. I've tasted a few Amarone including Quintarelli a few times and for the price this is pretty good.

