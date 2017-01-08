Amarone Docg Valpolicella Rocca Alata 75Cl

Rocco Alata Amarone Della Valpolicella
Some Amarone seem to miss the mark. Not this one; considering its cost the Rocco Alta is a very, very good wine with subtle yet powerful flavours.
like it
pretty decent table wine. Had it before, reliable quality, always enjoyed it.
Not impressed
I am not impressed with Tescos wines or there discription . At £95 a box I would expect better service
Full bodied
A lovely full bodied Amarone at £15 a bottle is a cracking price
Best value ever
Amarone must surely be the best wine in the world. To buy a bottle of Amarone for £10 is a rare event indeed, but thanks to Teco giving a further £15 off a case of 12 bottles I bought this outstanding wine for a mere £8.75 a bottle. Great wine. Great value. Great service. Thank you Tesco.
OK for a Tenner
Not as smooth as Aldi's equivalent, but that was £5 more expensive, so I am happy with this choice when it's on SALE
wonderful wine
Luckily went on line and found this fantastic wine at a very reasonable price very smooth and full bodied
Thought this was senastional..
It just shows how different our taste buds are as a species. I thought this was quite fabulous wine having been recently alerted to it by a cousin who was visiting. I then happened to notice it in Tesco at £10 per bottle and tried a bottle - since bought another dozen. Difficult to fault - robust with lots of flavour, clearly an old wine, can be drunk quite happily on its own but great also with rich tasting food.
Very disapointing
Hard to believe this is an Amarone. It lacks all the essential elements - it is NOT smooth, velvety, rich or gorgeous. I will be returning my unopened bottles for a refund. Instead buy the Lastone Rosso Veronese at £6.99, which is far better.
Guess anything on the nose - its probably there
This is recognisably Amarone, loads of fruit and half the tasting wheel on the nose. A big wine, lots of alcohol, not for sloshing back but if you're looking for a good alternative to port after the end of the meal, give this a shot. Will buy it again when I can afford it. I've tasted a few Amarone including Quintarelli a few times and for the price this is pretty good.