Pataks Rogan Josh Paste 283G

£ 2.30
£0.81/100g

Product Description

  • Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, paprika, fennel & black pepper for a beautifully balanced Rogan Josh dish
  • For more recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our balanced blend of 12 spices captured in oil for a deep, rich, authentic flavour
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 283g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Ground Spices (24%) [Paprika (6%), Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Spices, Fennel (1%), Black Pepper (1%)], Rapeseed Oil (19%), Salt, Maize Flour, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Tamarind, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 weeks of opening and before the best before end date. Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • This product must be cooked.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

283g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1077kJ / 261kcal
Fat 22.3g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 6.5g
of which sugars 0.7g
Fibre 7.0g
Protein 3.4g
Salt 4.8g

