By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Weetabix Chocolate Weetos Cereal 500G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Weetabix Chocolate Weetos Cereal 500G
£ 2.90
£0.58/100g
A 30g serving contains
  • Energy489kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1631kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Crunchy Wheat Hoops Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Who says they're just for breakfast?
  • Snack on Weetos!
  • Vitamin D* helps maintain strength
  • *Contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function
  • Iron** helps maintain alertness
  • **Contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Vitamin B12*** to help release energy
  • ***Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Big family pack
  • Fortified with vitamins and iron
  • Contains wholegrain wheat
  • High in fibre
  • Vitamin D
  • Low in salt & saturated fat
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Low in salt & saturated fat
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (49%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Flavouring, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use For Best Before, see top flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately sixteen 30g serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Weetos in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving%RI* per 100g
Energy 1631kJ/489kJ/
-386kcal116kcal
Fat 4.3g1.3g
of which saturates 0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrates75g23g
of which sugars 19g5.7g
Fibre 6.8g2.0g
Protein 8.4g2.5g
Salt 0.20g0.05g
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg0.28mg85%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg0.36mg86%
Niacin 14mg4.2mg88%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg0.36mg86%
Folic Acid 170µg51µg85%
Vitamin D 4.3µg1.3µg86%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg0.63µg84%
Iron 12mg3.6mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

i hate my wifer

5 stars

sometimes i wear boxes of weetos as gloves and beat my wife haha

The Gucci of cereals

5 stars

Quality cereal they are the Gucci of cereals I wouldn’t be where I am or who I was today without them Thanks for you weetos

Usually bought next

Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 600G

£ 3.00
£0.50/100g

Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G

£ 4.00
£0.56/100g

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here