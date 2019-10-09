Soreen Fruity Malt Loaf 260G

Oh Please, this is heavenly, cut a slice and butte
Oh Please, this is heavenly, cut a slice and butter it oooo lush!!
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.4%), Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/5 Loaf
|Energy
|1311kJ
|682kJ
|-
|310kcal
|161kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|31.0g
|of which sugars
|19.2g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.9g
|Protein
|8.7g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.28g
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
