Soreen Fruity Malt Loaf 260G

5(1)Write a review
Soreen Fruity Malt Loaf 260G
£ 1.20
£0.46/100g
Per 52g portion (1/5 of a loaf):
  • Energy682kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1311kJ

Product Description

  • A fruited malt loaf
  • Tell everyone how you ate me on Twitter @soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
  • The secret's in the squidge
  • Squeeze me. Come on. Don't be shy. There. Feel that? That's squidgy power, that is. Deliciously chewy fruitiness bursting with energy to help keep you fuelled up and ready for action. But don't take my squidginess too literally - I'm low in fat too.
  • More Squidgy Power!
  • Look out for our delicious Malt and Banana Lunchbox Loaves! Find us in the bakery aisle.
  • Soreen 5 Malt Lunchbox Loaves
  • Soreen 5 Banana Lunchbox Loaves
  • Deliciously squidgy energy
  • Low fat - less than 3%
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.4%), Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats

Storage

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy me
  • Toast me under the grill, pile me with jam, top me with cheese or just enjoy me as I come.

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Return to

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write to us at:
  • Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/5 Loaf
Energy 1311kJ682kJ
-310kcal161kcal
Fat 2.9g1.5g
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate 59.7g31.0g
of which sugars 19.2g10.0g
Fibre 3.7g1.9g
Protein 8.7g4.5g
Salt 0.53g0.28g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Oh Please, this is heavenly, cut a slice and butte

5 stars

Oh Please, this is heavenly, cut a slice and butter it oooo lush!!

