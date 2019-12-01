Tesco Danish Ham 200G

Good value and convenient
Excellent quality as tinned ham goes. Have never had any trouble opening can, using a side opening can opener on each end. I avoid buying anything with a difficult metal tab which often needs a pair of pliers
GREAT VALUE
Opens with ease, taste great in sandwiches.
tin impossible to open
tin impossible to open
Great Taste
This is a great tasting ham. Not very fatty. Great value for money. Make nice sandwiches.
As good as the rest
As far as tinned ham goes it's good. Flavour, texture and price make it a tasty cupboard staple.
So tasty and handy.
This is on my grocery list every week. The flavour is wonderful and tasty. It makes great sandwiches. Also its good with eggs, as in ham n eggs.