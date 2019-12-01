By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Danish Ham 200G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Danish Ham 200G
£ 1.15
£0.58/100g
One-quarter of a can contains
  • Energy212kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Ham formed from cuts of pork legs with added water and pork gelatine
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (83%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Pork Gelatine, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, refrigerate before opening and slicing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-quarter of a can (50g) contains
Energy425kJ / 101kcal212kJ / 50kcal
Fat3.0g1.5g
Saturates1.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein18.2g9.1g
Salt2.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Good value and convenient

4 stars

Excellent quality as tinned ham goes. Have never had any trouble opening can, using a side opening can opener on each end. I avoid buying anything with a difficult metal tab which often needs a pair of pliers

GREAT VALUE

5 stars

Opens with ease, taste great in sandwiches.

tin impossible to open

1 stars

tin impossible to open

Great Taste

5 stars

This is a great tasting ham. Not very fatty. Great value for money. Make nice sandwiches.

As good as the rest

4 stars

As far as tinned ham goes it's good. Flavour, texture and price make it a tasty cupboard staple.

So tasty and handy.

5 stars

This is on my grocery list every week. The flavour is wonderful and tasty. It makes great sandwiches. Also its good with eggs, as in ham n eggs.

