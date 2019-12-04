By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brioche Chocolate Chip Rolls 8Pk

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.13/each
One brioche
  • Energy551kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1573kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Brioche rolls with dark chocolate chips.
  • A French classic. Enriched with egg and mixed with Belgian chocolate chips for richness. Traditionally made by a French family run bakery, our brioche rolls are enriched with eggs for a golden finish.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dark Chocolate Chips (15%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithins), Sugar, Water, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Thickener (Carboxymethylcellulose), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brioche (35g)
Energy1573kJ / 374kcal551kJ / 131kcal
Fat12.7g4.4g
Saturates4.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate56.3g19.7g
Sugars17.9g6.3g
Fibre2.1g0.7g
Protein7.6g2.7g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Grandkids love them x

5 stars

Grandkids love them x

Great when u get them fresh if they are a day old

4 stars

Great when u get them fresh if they are a day old tho they suck so 4 star

Every time I visit tesco these are Available; kids

4 stars

Every time I visit tesco these are Available; kids love them ...but I can never get them on line...why? Guess if you want em you have to visit!

My kids would live on these

5 stars

My kids would live on these

Not sure if they have changed the recipe but my ch

3 stars

Not sure if they have changed the recipe but my children don't like as much anymore!

Wouldn’t buy again

1 stars

Horrible! A friend bought me a brioche loaf from a low price supermarket. I had never eaten it before and was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. Thought I would order these choc chip buns - I knew as soon as I started to eat one I wouldn’t finish it, it was so doughy and chewy it took ages to swallow, tasted very plain too. My husband didn’t like them either and he eats almost anything!

