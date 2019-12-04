Tesco Brioche Chocolate Chip Rolls 8Pk

Grandkids love them x
Great when u get them fresh if they are a day old tho they suck so 4 star
Every time I visit tesco these are Available; kids love them ...but I can never get them on line...why? Guess if you want em you have to visit!
My kids would live on these
Not sure if they have changed the recipe but my children don't like as much anymore!
Wouldn’t buy again
Horrible! A friend bought me a brioche loaf from a low price supermarket. I had never eaten it before and was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. Thought I would order these choc chip buns - I knew as soon as I started to eat one I wouldn’t finish it, it was so doughy and chewy it took ages to swallow, tasted very plain too. My husband didn’t like them either and he eats almost anything!