Spontex Easy Sponge Scourers 2 Pack

Write a review
Spontex Easy Sponge Scourers 2 Pack
£ 1.30
£0.65/each

Product Description

  • 2 Easy Sponge Scourers
  • Efficient sponge scourers.
  • More hygienic easy rinse surface.
  • Fresh lemon scent.
  • Easy grip shape.
  • Versatile.
  • Spontex Easy Sponge Scourers are ideal for all your daily washing up and for wiping down surfaces. The ultra efficient scourer is lemon scented and very easy to rinse thanks to its specific surface which does not trap bits, making it more hygienic. On top of that, the easy grip "S" shape makes it easier to clean those hard to reach areas. Easy cleaning!
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2013. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse thoroughly before and after each use. Do not use on non-stick pans or any delicate surfaces. Test on an inconspicuous area before first use. We recommend changing your sponge scourer at least every 2 months, based on the average usage. Machine washable at 60°C.

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, please keep the wrapper away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS.,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • SPONTEX® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

2 x Sponge Scourers

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't work as effectively as normal sponges. Didn'

2 stars

Don't work as effectively as normal sponges. Didn't remove all residue grime.

