Aunt Bessie's Vegetarian Toad In The Hole 190G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.85
£9.74/kg
Per oven cooked Toad in the Hole contains
  • Energy1536kJ 366kcal
    18%
  • Fat16g
    23%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 746kJ/178kcal

Product Description

  • Meat Free Lincolnshire Style Sausages in a Yorkshire Pudding Batter.
  • A meat-free twist on a traditional favourite, this is a prefect Toad in the Hold made with tasty vegetarian sausages and Yorkshire pudding batter. Just pop it in the oven and you've got a delicious and satisfying mid-week meal.
  • Real good food made properly in just 25 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.19kg

Information

Ingredients

Batter - Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Meat Free Lincolnshire Style Sausages (51%) (Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Water, Rusk (Water, Wheat Flour, (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg White, Seasoning (Potassium Chloride, Spices, Yeast Extract, Salt, Wheat Dextrose, Herbs, Wheat Maltodextrin, Sugar, Spice Extracts, Sage Extract), Soya Protein, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Potassium Chloride, Herbs and Spices (Parsley, Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Thyme))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do Not Refreeze Once Defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 25-30 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat the oven and remove the Toad in the Hold from the box, and the inner film wrap. Do Not Remove Foil.
Place the product on a flat baking tray and bake in the middle shelf. Cook for 25-30 minutes.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines. Serve Immediately.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per baked toad in the hole (171g)* (As consumed)
Energy 746kJ/178kcal1536kJ/366kcal
Fat 7.6g16g
Saturates 0.7g1.5g
Carbohydrates17g36g
Sugars 1.5g3.1g
Fibre 1.3g2.7g
Protein 9.4g19g
Salt 0.72g1.5g
*This pack contains 1 serving--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

We love these Vege toad in the hole. Asked pickers

2 stars

We love these Vege toad in the hole. Asked pickers to ensure frozen food was not left hanging about. Last delivery included 2xboxes of grey batter. Inedible & went straight in the bin.

A very tasty home made style toad in the hole. ver

5 stars

A very tasty home made style toad in the hole. very convenient to just pop in the oven. I have this as a main meal and could eat it any day of the week.As a vegetarian for years and love home made vegetarian meals, when having a time saver, and tried many veggie products over the years, this i would highly recommend. Not overpriced .Thats why i give this product a 5 star rating.

