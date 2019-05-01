Aunt Bessie's Vegetarian Toad In The Hole 190G

We love these Vege toad in the hole. Asked pickers
We love these Vege toad in the hole. Asked pickers to ensure frozen food was not left hanging about. Last delivery included 2xboxes of grey batter. Inedible & went straight in the bin.
A very tasty home made style toad in the hole. very convenient to just pop in the oven. I have this as a main meal and could eat it any day of the week.As a vegetarian for years and love home made vegetarian meals, when having a time saver, and tried many veggie products over the years, this i would highly recommend. Not overpriced .Thats why i give this product a 5 star rating.