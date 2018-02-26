Vileda Supermocio Refill

It's a mop head
Does exactly what a mop head should do. It cleans floors.
Does exactly what is needed
This mop head does an excellent job cleaning the floor. We are very happy.
Clean Sweep
The floor is now clean enough to eat off!
Love this mop head because doesn’t leave floor wet
It’s fab my last mop made the floor soaked. With this you can walk on the floor within an hour approx. fab mop head.
Best mop/head around!
I always use Vileda and they never let me down. Super absorbent, scrubbing edges are brilliant for stubborn stains. Leaves a shiny clean floor :)
What's not to like?
It's a mop refill so not the most exciting purchase. However, it does what it says on the tin easily and efficiently. Reasonable price too; especially as it was £1.50 cheaper online than in the store.
Easy Fit
This is a very good "mop head".It is strong but very easy to fit with its snap-on action
Vileda supermocio
i bought this mop a few days ago my only thing is how do you lengthen the handle i have tried every thing and it does not move. any ideas please.
Simple, honest, easy!
For when it's too much bother to set up the electric steam mop. Good quality and fantastic price. Thank you Tesco
Speeds through mess
This is easy to use and does the work for me, other mops I spend pushing down to scrub the floor but this does all the hard work for me!