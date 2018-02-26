By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vileda Supermocio Refill

Vileda Supermocio Refill
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • Replacement refill for Supermocio mop
  • Contains microfibre material
  • Machine washable
  • - Cleans stubborn dirt thanks to the microfibre and non-scratch scourer zones
  • - Picks up hair and particles with the 3D red power dots
  • - Product Dimensions H38 x W14 x L7 cm
  • Vileda Supermocio 3Action XL mop refill includes three main cleaning actions: Red non-scratch scourer for stubborn dirt, blue microfibre strips for removing greasy residue, 3D red dots for extra hair and particle pick up.

It's a mop head

4 stars

Does exactly what a mop head should do. It cleans floors.

Does exactly what is needed

5 stars

This mop head does an excellent job cleaning the floor. We are very happy.

Clean Sweep

5 stars

The floor is now clean enough to eat off! The floor is now clean enough to eat off!

Love this mop head because doesn’t leave floor wet

5 stars

It’s fab my last mop made the floor soaked. With this you can walk on the floor within an hour approx. fab mop head.

Best mop/head around!

5 stars

I always use Vileda and they never let me down. Super absorbent, scrubbing edges are brilliant for stubborn stains. Leaves a shiny clean floor :)

What's not to like?

5 stars

It's a mop refill so not the most exciting purchase. However, it does what it says on the tin easily and efficiently. Reasonable price too; especially as it was £1.50 cheaper online than in the store.

Easy Fit

5 stars

This is a very good "mop head".It is strong but very easy to fit with its snap-on action

Vileda supermocio

5 stars

i bought this mop a few days ago my only thing is how do you lengthen the handle i have tried every thing and it does not move. any ideas please.

Simple, honest, easy!

4 stars

For when it's too much bother to set up the electric steam mop. Good quality and fantastic price. Thank you Tesco

Speeds through mess

5 stars

This is easy to use and does the work for me, other mops I spend pushing down to scrub the floor but this does all the hard work for me!

