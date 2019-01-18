Polo Mints Single
- Energy75kJ 18kcal<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1707kJ
Product Description
- Pressed Mints.
- Remember to enjoy POLO® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Can't get enough minty refreshment? Visit us at www.nestle.co.uk.
- Whether you grab a packet for your bag or keep them in your desk, nothing beats the minty taste of POLO® Original. Whether you suck your POLO® or crunch it up in one go, they're a great way to refresh your day. With real peppermint oil in every crunchy, holey mint, there's no mistaking the taste of a POLO® Original.
- Every crunchy peppermint sweet is the perfect minty refresher for your breath. Suck or crunch a POLO® after your lunch or coffee break, before a presentation, or as a refresher for your breath during the afternoon. Enjoy them at your desk or on the go - and add some minty deliciousness to your day!
- When you're on the go, make sure you take some of these delicious breath freshening mint sweets with you. Wherever your day takes you, face the world a bit mintier and fresher with POLO®.
- POLO® was born in 1948, and we've been bringing minty, crunchy refreshment to the UK ever since. POLO® mints are produced in York, where we've been producing these holey little mints since they were invented.
- Have you tried other flavours in the range? The POLO® family includes Original, Spearmint, Sugar Free, Sugar Free Extra Strong and Fruits. All POLO® mints are flavoured with natural mint oils to refresh your breath wherever you are!
- The mint with the hole®
- In Original Mint flavour
- Refresh your breath wherever you are with a POLO®
- Made with real peppermint oil
- Pack size: 33.4g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Stearic Acid, Mint Oils
Storage
Store cool & dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know your servings
- 3 Mints = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 7 servings
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Energy
|1707kJ
|75kJ
|-
|402kcal
|18kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|Trace
|of which: saturates
|1.0g
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|98.1g
|4.3g
|of which: sugars
|95.6g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|Trace
|Trace
|Salt
|0.01g
|Trace
|**3 mints (4.38g)
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 7 servings
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
