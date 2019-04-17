Cono Sur Bicicleta Pinot Noir 75Cl

Watery & Bland
It did not match the description on the bottle. Instead it was watery, bland & lacking in any real taste. One of the worst bottles I can recall trying! :-(
Perfect Pinot Noir for the price!
I've tried many more expensive Pinot Noirs, but can't find better quality and consistency elsewhere. Bright red fruits, with great balance. My go-to Red!
Poor
Very poor wine whatever the price! Tasted sour and a hint of vinegar. Used to be good- don’t know what happened!
Not Great
I was not impressed by this wine. I found it had a "tang" to it which was not very nice. Will not be ordering again.
How are the mighty fallen!
Could not believe it when I saw this at £5, then I tasted it! Overpriced! This used to be a goto when picking a Pinot Noir (although the reserve version was better). This 2015 vintage is a deep disappointment - harsh, almost sour. Will wait for the 2016 vintage before trying again (one bottle from the store)!
Very good - until the price was hiked
I bought this at £5 a bottle and it was extraordinary value. Last week I thought about ordering more and wavered at £6 a bottle. Now it's £7 !! Well Tesco, reduce it to £6 and I'll buy a load more.
Good quality
I really like the Cono Sur wines - although on the mass market side, they are of a much better quality than most and this Pinot Noir does not disappoint. It has great Pinot Noir flavours and complexity while still being relatively light. My only disappointment is that I have now tried the Cono Sur 20 Barrels Pinot Noir which is much more expensive, but a really amazing wine akin to good French burgundies.
Very good value
The wine is very reasonably priced,has a rich and profound taste. It does not mind being badly treAyed, you can leave it as it does not mind temperature changes and it does just as good.
Cono Sur Pinot Noir 2015. An average wine
A reasonable wine for social drinking but not as smooth as some other Pinot Noir wines from Chile. Average for the discounted price but not good value at the full price. Probably would not buy again.
This really Pinots
Pinot Noir is my favourite wine. It is amazingly versatile. This Cono Sur is up there with the very good and for the price it is exceptional. I have enjoyed it for just general quaffing, with cheese after dinner instead of port and chilled on a warm summer evening. You can pay a heck of a lot more for some of the classic Burgundies but if you are on a budget this wine will check all the boxes.