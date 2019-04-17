Cono Sur Bicicleta Pinot Noir 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery - CarbonNeutral.com
  • Winemaker's Notes: A fresh, voluptuous Pinot with rich notes of cherry, blackberries and plum together with a balanced, ripe palate.
  • The Cono Sur vineyard workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using natural methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our Bicicleta wine is a tribute to them and symbolizes our sustainable philosophy and commitment to the environment.
  • Wine of Chile
  • IWSC Trophy 2017 - International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - Chilean Wine Producer
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh, voluptuous Pinot with rich notes of cherry, blackberries and plum together with a balanced, ripe palate.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • The Pinot grapes were picked from 4 year old vines on our Santa Elisa estate. The grapes were then carefully foot trodden to softly release the juice and fermented in stainless steel tanks giving an abundance of soft fruit.

History

  • After just over a decade, Cono Sur's original claim, 'No Family Trees, No Dusty Bottles, Just Quality Wine' continues to inspire us in quality, innovation, style and creativity. Cono Sur continues to push the boundaries of winemaking in Chile.

Regional Information

  • Abundant sunlight, hot days, cool nights and irrigation water coming directly from pure thawed Andean snow contribute to the production of the aromatically rich, pure and potential filled grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: This is the perfect wine for grilled chicken or red meat dishes.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar N 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Of. 1901,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • www.conosur.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Watery & Bland

1 stars

It did not match the description on the bottle. Instead it was watery, bland & lacking in any real taste. One of the worst bottles I can recall trying! :-(

Perfect Pinot Noir for the price!

5 stars

I've tried many more expensive Pinot Noirs, but can't find better quality and consistency elsewhere. Bright red fruits, with great balance. My go-to Red!

Poor

1 stars

Very poor wine whatever the price! Tasted sour and a hint of vinegar. Used to be good- don’t know what happened!

Not Great

3 stars

I was not impressed by this wine. I found it had a "tang" to it which was not very nice. Will not be ordering again.

How are the mighty fallen!

2 stars

Could not believe it when I saw this at £5, then I tasted it! Overpriced! This used to be a goto when picking a Pinot Noir (although the reserve version was better). This 2015 vintage is a deep disappointment - harsh, almost sour. Will wait for the 2016 vintage before trying again (one bottle from the store)!

Very good - until the price was hiked

5 stars

I bought this at £5 a bottle and it was extraordinary value. Last week I thought about ordering more and wavered at £6 a bottle. Now it's £7 !! Well Tesco, reduce it to £6 and I'll buy a load more.

Good quality

4 stars

I really like the Cono Sur wines - although on the mass market side, they are of a much better quality than most and this Pinot Noir does not disappoint. It has great Pinot Noir flavours and complexity while still being relatively light. My only disappointment is that I have now tried the Cono Sur 20 Barrels Pinot Noir which is much more expensive, but a really amazing wine akin to good French burgundies.

Very good value

4 stars

The wine is very reasonably priced,has a rich and profound taste. It does not mind being badly treAyed, you can leave it as it does not mind temperature changes and it does just as good.

Cono Sur Pinot Noir 2015. An average wine

3 stars

A reasonable wine for social drinking but not as smooth as some other Pinot Noir wines from Chile. Average for the discounted price but not good value at the full price. Probably would not buy again.

This really Pinots

4 stars

Pinot Noir is my favourite wine. It is amazingly versatile. This Cono Sur is up there with the very good and for the price it is exceptional. I have enjoyed it for just general quaffing, with cheese after dinner instead of port and chilled on a warm summer evening. You can pay a heck of a lot more for some of the classic Burgundies but if you are on a budget this wine will check all the boxes.

