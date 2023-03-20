Mr Freeds Kosher Potato Latkes 180G

Not great. Wouldnt buy this again. No flavour/ta
Not great. Wouldnt buy this again. No flavour/taste.
Grated Fresh Potatoes (63%), Sunflower Oil, Matzo Meal [(8%) Wheatflour, Water], Water, Fresh Onion (4%), Potato Flake (3%), Salt, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Ground White Pepper
Keep refrigerated (0° to 5°C)Once opened, consume within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze. Always store flat Use By: See Side of Pack
Microwave
Instructions: (800w) 1 to 1.5 minutes.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, use the oven.
Notes
Reduce heating time for part pack. Always serve piping hot.
Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove product from packaging, place on a baking tray into a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 6 to 7 minutes.
Produced in the UK
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|1029kJ/246kcal
|Fat:
|12.6g
|of which Saturates:
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|33.4g
|of which Sugars:
|27.7g
|Protein:
|2.7g
|Salt:
|1.9g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Not great. Wouldnt buy this again. No flavour/taste.