Mr Freeds Kosher Potato Latkes 180G

Mr Freeds Kosher Potato Latkes 180G
£2.10
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • Fried Potato Pancakes made with Grated Fresh Potato, Matzo Meal and Onion
  • Vegetarian delicatessen
  • Simply heat & serve
  • Fried in sunflower oil
  • Preservative & dairy free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - Consultations
  • Kosher - SKA, Under the Supervision of the Beth Din of the Federation of Synagogues
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Grated Fresh Potatoes (63%), Sunflower Oil, Matzo Meal [(8%) Wheatflour, Water], Water, Fresh Onion (4%), Potato Flake (3%), Salt, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Ground White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • See Bold in ingredients list, including Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated (0° to 5°C)Once opened, consume within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze. Always store flat Use By: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: (800w) 1 to 1.5 minutes.

Instructions: For best results, use the oven.
Notes
Reduce heating time for part pack. Always serve piping hot.
Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove product from packaging, place on a baking tray into a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 6 to 7 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Eat hot

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
  • Kestrel House,
  • Mount Avenue,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK1 1LS,
  • UK.
  • Customer careline: +44 (0)1908 64 67 87
  • customersupport@gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
  • www.gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
  • Our guarantee: If you are not satisfied with this product, please return the label and receipt of purchase to Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited.
  • Your statutory rights are unaffected.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:1029kJ/246kcal
Fat:12.6g
of which Saturates:1.2g
Carbohydrate:33.4g
of which Sugars:27.7g
Protein:2.7g
Salt:1.9g
Not great. Wouldnt buy this again. No flavour/ta

1 stars

Not great. Wouldnt buy this again. No flavour/taste.

