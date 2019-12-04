Tesco Pork Bone Less Large Leg Joint

Cooked great and good value for money.
I was surprised at how good this was for the price. I cooked it with a bit of oil and herbs in a roasting dish, and basted it every now and again for extra flavour. It was was so moist and tasty, and carved well into thin slices. The fat around it just pulled straight off (we don't eat the crackling) so that wasn't an issue, as I was worried some of it might "stick" to the joint but it didn't at all. Will definitely buy again as an alternative to our usual beef and chicken on a Sunday!