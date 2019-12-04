By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Bone Less Large Leg Joint

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Per 125g
  • Energy1107kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless, rind-on leg of pork.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. Ready to roast with the bone removed, and tied for easy carving.
  • Rolled and tied, and scored for crispy crackling

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place in a roasting tin and pat dry the rind of the joint with kitchen paper. Rub rind with a little oil and season generously with salt. Place in centre of pre-heated oven and cook for cooking time on front of pack. After first 20 minutes, reduce the oven temperature to 180°C /Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and cook for remaining time. Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes. Remove string and crackling, carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy885kJ / 213kcal1107kJ / 266kcal
Fat15.2g19.0g
Saturates5.1g6.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.0g23.8g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cooked great and good value for money.

5 stars

I was surprised at how good this was for the price. I cooked it with a bit of oil and herbs in a roasting dish, and basted it every now and again for extra flavour. It was was so moist and tasty, and carved well into thin slices. The fat around it just pulled straight off (we don't eat the crackling) so that wasn't an issue, as I was worried some of it might "stick" to the joint but it didn't at all. Will definitely buy again as an alternative to our usual beef and chicken on a Sunday!

