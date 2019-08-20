Fresh Sliced Greens 300G

Greens. The sublime cut.
Sublime any way you want. Whether trad UK style or oriental. Good enough to eat on their own.
Bought to save time which unfortunately it did not
I usually buy whole cabbage and will do so again in the future. I bought this product to save time for New Year’s Day dinner. Unfortunately this did not work out. I spent some considerable time picking out the inedible pieces of cabbage that were included in both of the bags. Some pieces were discoloured and others were the pieces I would normally trim and discard. On the whole I was disappointed with this product.
Now that Tesco have cut out the midribs from the g
Now that Tesco have cut out the midribs from the greens before slicing they are delicious and are steamed in 5 minutes. Lovely and healthy.