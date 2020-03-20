Miracle Gro All Purposelqd Plant Food 1L

Product Description
- All Purpose Liquid Plant Food
- Visibly healthier plants in 7 days*
- Grows plants twice as big*
- * versus unfed plants.
- Our special bio-stimulant works as a natural super food for your plants, ensuring they grow healthy and beautiful.
- EC Fertiliser
- NPK Fertiliser solution 7-3-5 (7-1.3-4.2) with Micro-nutrients:
- Nitrogen (N) total 7.0%
- Urea nitrogen (N) 3.5%
- Nitric nitrogen (N) 1.7%
- Ammoniacal nitrogen (N) 1.8%
- Phosphorus pentoxide (P2O5) soluble in water 3.0% (1.3% P)
- Potassium oxide (K2O) soluble in water 5.0% (4.2%K)
- Copper (Cu)** 0.002%
- Iron (Fe)*** 0.03%
- Manganese (Mn)** 0.01%
- Molybdenum (Mo) soluble in water 0.001%
- Zinc (Zn)** 0.002%
- ** Water soluble, chelated by EDTA (stable at pH 3-10)
- *** Water soluble, chelated by DTPA (stable at pH 3-7)
- For flowers and veg in pots or beds
- Child & pet friendly
- Now with natural growth stimulant
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight, in a cool dry place between 5ºC and 35ºC out of the reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Add 1/2 a cap of Miracle-Gro®
- All Purpose Liquid Plant Food to 1 litre of water. Soak the soil around the base of each plant. Reduce rate to 1/4 cap per litre of water for sensitive. small or young plants.
- When to use
- Feed every 7-14 days from early spring to late summer. Only feed when plants are actively growing.
- Where to use
- Use on ornamental plants, fruits and vegetables all around the house and garden.
- Always use gloves
- We recommend you always wear gloves when gardening.
Warnings
- Wash splashes from skin.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Evergreen Garden Care UK Ltd.,
- 1 Archipelago,
- Lyon Way,
- Frimley,
- Surrey,
- GU16 7ER.
Return to
- For more information and key gardening tips, visit our website at: miracle-gro.co.uk or call +44 (0)1276 401 300
Net Contents
1l ℮
Safety information
Wash splashes from skin.
