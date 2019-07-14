By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Melitta Coffee Filter Papers 1X4 40 Pack

4(2)Write a review
Melitta Coffee Filter Papers 1X4 40 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • With FSC® certification of Melitta® Coffee Filters we are making a contribution to an exemplary model of forestry.
  • For further information see www.melitta.eu.com
  • Discover a balanced and even more flavoursome filter coffee taste experience with Melitta® Original Aroma Coffee Filters. The Aroma Coffee Filters are now separated into 3 Aroma Zones, each with a different number of perforations. This allows the Original Aroma Coffee Filters to give you the best in coffee enjoyment!
  • Aromatic coffee enjoyment
  • Aromapor in 3 zones - perfect aroma unfolding

Information

Name and address

  • Homespares Centres Limited,
  • Bolton,
  • BL2 3TR.

Return to

  • www.melittaonline.co.uk

Net Contents

40 x Pieces

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Fine

3 stars

Good quality

A proper filter retaining the coffee grounds to pe

5 stars

A proper filter retaining the coffee grounds to perfection.

