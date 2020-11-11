Ferrero Rocher Boxed Chocolates 375G
New
Product Description
- Whole hazelnut in milk chocolate and nut croquante.
- Box of Chocolate
- Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience due to its unique combination of layers and textures. A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
- Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher
- At Ferrero Pralines, we have partnered with TerraCycle to offer a free national recycling programme which is an immediate option available to make our packaging recyclable across the UK. For more information please visit and to sign up visit : https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/ferrero-uk.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
- Perfect gift to share with your loved ones
- Delicious hazelnut covered in milk chocolate and hazelnut pieces
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Visit Us at www.FerreroRocher.com and facebook.com/FerreroRocher
- Consumer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2506 / 603
|Fat (g)
|42.7
|of which saturates (g)
|14.1
|Carbohydrates (g)
|44.4
|of which sugars (g)
|39.9
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|Salt (g)
|0,153
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020