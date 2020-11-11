By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Rocher Boxed Chocolates 375G

image 1 of Ferrero Rocher Boxed Chocolates 375G
£ 7.00
£1.87/100g

New

Product Description

  • Whole hazelnut in milk chocolate and nut croquante.
  • Box of Chocolate
  • Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience due to its unique combination of layers and textures. A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
  • Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher
  • At Ferrero Pralines, we have partnered with TerraCycle to offer a free national recycling programme which is an immediate option available to make our packaging recyclable across the UK. For more information please visit and to sign up visit : https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/ferrero-uk.

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • Perfect gift to share with your loved ones
  • Delicious hazelnut covered in milk chocolate and hazelnut pieces
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • Visit Us at www.FerreroRocher.com and facebook.com/FerreroRocher
  • Consumer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy (kJ / kcal)2506 / 603
Fat (g)42.7
of which saturates (g)14.1
Carbohydrates (g)44.4
of which sugars (g)39.9
Protein (g)8.2
Salt (g)0,153

