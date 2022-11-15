We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 37.5Cl

image 1 of Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 37.5Cl
£8.50
£17.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 37.5Cl
  • Vintage 2022: Victoria
  • Destination: Around the world
  • Explorer: John G Brown
  • Part winemakers and part explorers, John Graham Brown and his brothers travelled the globe- armed with a heady vision and pioneering spirit- to find new and exciting grape varieties not yet planted in Australia. Upon the Brown Brothers return, the 'Kindergarten Winery' was born; a winemakers playground created to push boundaries and create new wine styles. A place where ideas thrive and innovation resides. The only rule? Never stop exploring.
  • The late harvested Orange Muscat fruit is judiciously blended with the very rare Flora grape to create a sweet yet rich and beautifully balanced wine. Explore with fresh berry tarts or soft blue cheese.
  • Family Winemakers
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 37.5CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

3.6

ABV

9.5% vol

Producer

Brown Brothers

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat, Flora

Vinification Details

  • This wine is made-up of a blend of 79.7% Orange Muscat and 13.6% Flora. The fruit was grown at our Mystic Park vineyard and was harvested in mid March to early April at baumé levels ranging from 15.0 to 17.0. The wine was bottled soon after fermentation was deliberately stopped with an alcohol of 9.5%%.

History

  • Johan Graham Brown inherited a natural curiosity to explore, through the planting of new vineyards, dealing with diverse climates and the development of a research winery, called the Kindergarten. His passion for wine, led the way with innovative wine styles and grape varieties from across the globe. Brown Brothers have been pioneering adventures in wine since 1889.

Regional Information

  • Home to some of Australia's favourite wines for over 130 years, the Brown Brothers philosophy is about being experimental, innovative and dedicated to making wines for all kinds of tastebuds - so that no one leaves empty handed.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Brown Brothers Milawa Vinemard Pty Ltd,
  • 239 Milawa-Bobinawarrah Road,
  • Milawa,
  • Victoria 3678,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • UK.

  • www.brothers.com.au

Net Contents

375ml

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great Dessert Wine

5 stars

A terrific dessert wine that has just the right degree of sweetness but isn't cloying. It has lovely hints of orange and apricot on the palate and goes really well with apple tart and even a cheese selection.

Fabulous Wine

5 stars

This is a subtle, fragrant wine that just shouts sunshine and holidays as it glides down your throat. The orange flavour is not over powering and the smooth honey taste rounds off the experience. This is my favourite wine and I shall be ensuring that I order it again as I haven't seen it on any other supermarket shelves recently.

