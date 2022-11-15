Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 37.5Cl

Great Dessert Wine
A terrific dessert wine that has just the right degree of sweetness but isn't cloying. It has lovely hints of orange and apricot on the palate and goes really well with apple tart and even a cheese selection.
Fabulous Wine
This is a subtle, fragrant wine that just shouts sunshine and holidays as it glides down your throat. The orange flavour is not over powering and the smooth honey taste rounds off the experience. This is my favourite wine and I shall be ensuring that I order it again as I haven't seen it on any other supermarket shelves recently.