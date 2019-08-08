Tesco 6 Soft White Hot White Hot

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Energy752kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • 6 White hot dog rolls.
  • For an ultimate hot dog, add fried onions and bacon then drizzle with mustard and ketchup
  • Batch baked for softness

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, milk, egg and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1075kJ / 254kcal752kJ / 178kcal
Fat3.6g2.5g
Saturates1.4g1.0g
Carbohydrate45.5g31.9g
Sugars3.4g2.4g
Fibre1.9g1.3g
Protein9.0g6.3g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

The bread is so soft and fresh.taste so good

