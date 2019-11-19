Badger Tanglefoot Ale 4X500ml Cans
Product Description
- Beer
- A deceptively drinkable golden ale.
- Finest English Flagon barley, Goldings and Challenger hops deliver balanced flavours of crisp malt and subtle hop, with a delicate pear drop aroma.
- Independent Family Brewers of Dorset
- Our family has always kept its feet on the ground. Well, except for the night that gave name to our legendary golden ale. On that evening, years ago, we gathered at Blandford to sample head brewer John Woodhouse's latest wonder. So rounded and fruity was it, that a proper old knees up ensued and the legend of Tangle Foot was born.
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Can
Name and address
- Brewed at:
- Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
- Blandford,
- Dorset,
- DT11 9LS,
- UK.
Return to
- Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
- Blandford,
- Dorset,
- DT11 9LS,
- UK.
- www.badgerales.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
