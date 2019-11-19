By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Badger Tanglefoot Ale 4X500ml Cans

image 1 of Badger Tanglefoot Ale 4X500ml Cans
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Finest English Flagon barley, Goldings and Challenger hops deliver balanced flavours of crisp malt and subtle hop, with a delicate pear drop aroma.
  • Independent Family Brewers of Dorset
  • Our family has always kept its feet on the ground. Well, except for the night that gave name to our legendary golden ale. On that evening, years ago, we gathered at Blandford to sample head brewer John Woodhouse's latest wonder. So rounded and fruity was it, that a proper old knees up ensued and the legend of Tangle Foot was born.
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • A deceptively drinkable golden ale. Finest English Flagon barley, Goldings and Challenger hops deliver balanced flavours of crisp malt and subtle hop, with a delicate pear drop aroma

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Name and address

Return to

  • Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
  • Blandford,
  • Dorset,
  • DT11 9LS,
  • UK.
  • www.badgerales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

