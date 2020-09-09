By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clipper Fair Trade Tea Bags 80S 250G

Clipper Fair Trade Tea Bags 80S 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • 80 Unbleached Bags of Fairtrade Tea
  • Visit us at www.clipper-teas.com
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Clipper products are made with pure ingredients and a clear conscience. We use only the highest-quality sources, add nothing artificial and strive to improve the welfare of the workers. No wonder clipper tastes so goods.
  • A refreshingly brisk, full-flavoured blend with a coppery golden colour, sourced from the finest estates in East Africa, India and Sri Lanka
  • Have you tried our green tea yet? We offer a wide range of speciality, fruit & herbal teas, as well as ground & instant coffees
  • We only work with producers who are striving to improve standards of welfare for workers and their families
  • Fairtrade
  • Natural, fair & delicious
  • I'm an award winning tea
  • A big bright blend
  • Great taste 2013
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea, Tea: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade standards, total 100%

Storage

Be sure to keep this box closed, dry and away from strong flavours

Produce of

Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make a perfect cup of tea
  • This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clipper,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,

Return to

  • If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please return the packet and contents, stating when and where purchased to:
  • Clipper Customer Information,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • www.clipper-teas.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected

Net Contents

250g

My Favourite Tea!

My Favourite Tea!

Lovely and refreshing ...

Have been using these instead of a more well known brand with a monkey, which recently again keep splitting on me. Glad I swapped to these, no more disappointing starts to the morning.

