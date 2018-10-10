By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
  • Energy451kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn
  • Handy size. Delicious roasted, boiled or barbequed
  • Sweet, juicy and tender

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,France,Germany,Greece,Hungary,India,Morocco,Senegal,South Africa,Spain,USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. .

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-;-;-

Net Contents

count 4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical (89g) serving contains
Energy507kJ / 120kcal451kJ / 107kcal
Fat2.3g2.0g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate19.6g17.4g
Sugars2.3g2.0g
Fibre2.2g2.0g
Protein4.2g3.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Golden nuggets of goodness

5 stars

Great side to any meal perfect size for portion per person. Ideal for American night; hot dog/hamburgers, chips, coleslaw and butter melting over the cobettes ... perfect meal!

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Fresh & Naked Mixed Little Leaves 90G

£ 0.95
£10.56/kg

Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

£ 1.35
£4.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here