Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack

Golden nuggets of goodness
Great side to any meal perfect size for portion per person. Ideal for American night; hot dog/hamburgers, chips, coleslaw and butter melting over the cobettes ... perfect meal!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ / 120kcal
Sweetcorn
Produce of United Kingdom,France,Germany,Greece,Hungary,India,Morocco,Senegal,South Africa,Spain,USA
Remove all packaging. Wash before use. .
4 Servings
count 4
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A typical (89g) serving contains
|Energy
|507kJ / 120kcal
|451kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|17.4g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|4.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
