Twinings Lady Grey 50 Teabags 125G

Product Description
- Tea with the fragrant flavour of orange, bergamot and lemon.
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk.
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- They say behind every great man is an even greater woman.
- Inspired by rolling orange and lemon groves, we developed Lady Grey for Earl Grey lovers who wanted something a little bit fruitier. We couldn't possibly play favourites, but Lady Grey will always have a special place in our hearts.
- What does it taste like?
- A light, refreshing tea with juicy citrus notes. Delicious and full of zesty brightness.
- What makes this tea different?
- The zesty orange. It's the perfect addition for its refreshing fruity flavour. It's the original and still the best.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Bright with zesty orange
- Foil sealed for freshness
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Tea, Orange Peel (3%), Lemon Peel (3%), Flavouring
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Brew for two to three minutes for a ladylike cup. Add a splash of milk if you like. Or drink it as it is to bring out the citrus.
Number of uses
50 Count
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
