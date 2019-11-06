Tesco Chocolate Party Traybake Each

Best taste I've ever had
delicous
beautiful cake so nice not sickly like some chocolate cakes can be could eat the lot.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1806kJ / 431kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Chocolate Curls (4%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Covered Malt Balls (2.5%)[Sugar, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Malted Barley Extract, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Palm Oil], Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavouring.
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 15 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|46g of cake
|Energy
|1806kJ / 431kcal
|831kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|55.4g
|25.5g
|Sugars
|35.7g
|16.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
