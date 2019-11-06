By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Party Traybake Each

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Party Traybake Each
£ 6.00
£6.00/each
46g of cake
  • Energy831kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1806kJ / 431kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake, topped with chocolate flavoured buttercream and decorated with Belgian chocolate curls and milk chocolate covered malt balls.
  • Belgian Chocolate Curls. Chocolate sponge topped with buttercream for a chocolatey treat.
  • Belgian Chocolate Curls. Chocolate sponge topped with buttercream for a chocolatey treat.
  • Belgian chocolate curls
  • Chocolate sponge topped with butterceam for a chocolatey treat
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Chocolate Curls (4%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Covered Malt Balls (2.5%)[Sugar, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Malted Barley Extract, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Palm Oil], Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g46g of cake
Energy1806kJ / 431kcal831kJ / 198kcal
Fat20.9g9.6g
Saturates7.2g3.3g
Carbohydrate55.4g25.5g
Sugars35.7g16.4g
Fibre2.0g0.9g
Protein4.4g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best taste I've ever had

5 stars

Best taste I've ever had

delicous

5 stars

beautiful cake so nice not sickly like some chocolate cakes can be could eat the lot.

