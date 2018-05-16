Absolut Citron Vodka 70Cl

Product Description
- Lemon and Lime Flavoured Vodka
- The main ingredient in a Cosmopolitan, in Absolut Citron, lemon and lime are blended to produce a spirit with distinct citrus fruit character but also with a hint of sweetness.
- Absolut Citron mixes well with a wide range of fruit juices and mixers. Try in a Cosmopolitan or mixed simply with tonic and lemon.
- This premium vodka was distilled from grain grown in the rich fields of southern Sweden. Unlike some other vodkas and spirits it contains no added sugar which makes it perfect for mixing. Absolut has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. Vodka has been sold under the name Absolut since 1879.
The Absolut distillery in Nöbbelöv is the most energy efficient distillery in the world. Since 2004 we have halved our energy consumption.
- Premium vodka, perfect for cocktails
- Pack size: 70CL
- No added sugar
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Sweden
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try Absolut Citron in a classic Cosmopolitan?
- Cosmopolitan Ingredients:
- Ice Cubes
- 40 ml Absolut Citron
- 20 ml Triple Sec
- 20 ml Lime Juice
- 20 ml Cranberry Juice
- 1 Twist Orange Zest
- How to mix: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Absolut Company AB,
- Åhus,
- 117 97 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.