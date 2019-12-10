Tullamore Dew 700Ml

Irish whiskey
Tried this Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey 5cl for the first time and taste really nice. I think is grate for cocktails and parties. I bought in full size sience then as I liked the taste. Really recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Top Quality Whiskey you can enjoy on its own
This malt whiskey is one of the best I’ve ever had. Easily enjoyed neat at the end of the day or at the weekend with friends and family, Especially after a nice meal in a restaurant or at home. The whiskey has subtle favours to slowly savour. I would definitely buy this again to enjoy for Christmas or any special occasion to make it extra special [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I have tried this whiskey and purchased it for my partner since as it has become a favourite. Its mild but very characteristic, truly indulgent, even I enjoy having a glass at the end of the day, no headache the next day either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful easy drinking
Very easy drinking whiskey. When you hold it in your mouth it tastes of almonds. It is really smooth and really tasty. I would be happy to buy a full sized bottle and sit and enjoy it with friends or by myself [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delightful and smooth
I was given this as a taster to try and was thankfully selected. Its a wonderful whiskey, very smooth and wonderfully fragrant of caramel and butterscotch. However, do not think its sweet for it, it has a lovely balanced taste of sweet and smokey. I would thoroughly recommend to drink neat or would be nice with some soda water or coca cola if thats your thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Devine
It was the first time I’d tried an Irish whiskey but I’ll definitely be buying the full size bottle! It was just so lovely on it’s own over ice at the end of a busy day. A mellow tase that was just devine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Extremely smooth
As with most Irish whiskey, this was extremely smooth. It has a slight woody taste to it nd a hint of sweetness. This should be a must try, on any whiskey drinkers bucket list. I was so impressed, I bought a full bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What a nice tipple
I don't usually have Irish whiskeys, but I tried this and I am so glad that I did. It seems light, smooth and easy to drink. Whiskey for me is usually confined to the winter months, bit I would drink this all year round. The flavors are also and light, but still has the warmth and body when you swallow. This is certainly one I will be looking for next time I am whiskey shopping [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic smooth taste
I got a miniature bottle to try this whiskey I wasn't disappointed lovely smooth taste.... I tried it neat over some ice and it was very smooth and full of flavour I also think this would be perfect with dry ginger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth
I’m glad I tried this whiskey as it’s a lovely smooth drink, with a hint of citrus. I tried it paired with ginger ale and it is a lovely match. I really need a bottle to add to my drinks cabinet. Excuse me while I pour another...! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]