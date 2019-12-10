By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(82)Write a review
Tullamore Dew 700Ml
£ 16.00
£22.86/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Irish Whiskey
  • Want to know the whiskey's winning formula? Well it's the magic number three. Ageing this unique blend for many years in three different casks: traditional refill, Oloroso Sherry and Old Bourbon brings out a true character and flavour that continues to win awards year after year. We only use three natural ingredients and embrace all three types of Irish whiskey - golden grain, pot still and malt.
  • Crafted in a country where a spirit of courage, individuality and charm forges its future, Tullamore Dew is akin to its creator, Tullamore D.E.W. A self-made man who worked his way up from the lowest rungs of the distillery to become the owner. He brought electricity, and motorised automobiles to Tullamore to create a whiskey so distinctive, smooth and character-filled, it could only be stamped with his initials: D.E.W. The original triple distilled, triple blend whiskey. Known the world over for its smooth and gentle complexity.
  • 700ml bottle of Tullamore Dew, the world's only triple distilled, triple blend, triple matured whiskey
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Light sweet citrus and green apple combined with vanilla undertones. Taste: Early fresh fruit leads to a definite light spice followed by some toasted wood which evolves into a delicious vanilla sweetness. Finish: Medium length, buttery mellowness with a touch of marzipan accompanying the lingering vanilla.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Away from direct sunlight

Name and address

  • Tullamore Dew Company Ltd.,
  • Bury Quay,
  • Tullamore,
  • County of Offaly.

Return to

  • Tullamore Dew Company Ltd.,
  • Bury Quay,
  • Tullamore,
  • County of Offaly.
  • www.tullamoredew.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

82 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Irish whiskey

5 stars

Tried this Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey 5cl for the first time and taste really nice. I think is grate for cocktails and parties. I bought in full size sience then as I liked the taste. Really recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top Quality Whiskey you can enjoy on its own

5 stars

This malt whiskey is one of the best I’ve ever had. Easily enjoyed neat at the end of the day or at the weekend with friends and family, Especially after a nice meal in a restaurant or at home. The whiskey has subtle favours to slowly savour. I would definitely buy this again to enjoy for Christmas or any special occasion to make it extra special [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I have tried this whiskey and purchased it for my partner since as it has become a favourite. Its mild but very characteristic, truly indulgent, even I enjoy having a glass at the end of the day, no headache the next day either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful easy drinking

5 stars

Very easy drinking whiskey. When you hold it in your mouth it tastes of almonds. It is really smooth and really tasty. I would be happy to buy a full sized bottle and sit and enjoy it with friends or by myself [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delightful and smooth

5 stars

I was given this as a taster to try and was thankfully selected. Its a wonderful whiskey, very smooth and wonderfully fragrant of caramel and butterscotch. However, do not think its sweet for it, it has a lovely balanced taste of sweet and smokey. I would thoroughly recommend to drink neat or would be nice with some soda water or coca cola if thats your thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Devine

5 stars

It was the first time I’d tried an Irish whiskey but I’ll definitely be buying the full size bottle! It was just so lovely on it’s own over ice at the end of a busy day. A mellow tase that was just devine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extremely smooth

5 stars

As with most Irish whiskey, this was extremely smooth. It has a slight woody taste to it nd a hint of sweetness. This should be a must try, on any whiskey drinkers bucket list. I was so impressed, I bought a full bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a nice tipple

5 stars

I don't usually have Irish whiskeys, but I tried this and I am so glad that I did. It seems light, smooth and easy to drink. Whiskey for me is usually confined to the winter months, bit I would drink this all year round. The flavors are also and light, but still has the warmth and body when you swallow. This is certainly one I will be looking for next time I am whiskey shopping [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic smooth taste

4 stars

I got a miniature bottle to try this whiskey I wasn't disappointed lovely smooth taste.... I tried it neat over some ice and it was very smooth and full of flavour I also think this would be perfect with dry ginger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth

5 stars

I’m glad I tried this whiskey as it’s a lovely smooth drink, with a hint of citrus. I tried it paired with ginger ale and it is a lovely match. I really need a bottle to add to my drinks cabinet. Excuse me while I pour another...! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

