Garners Original Pickled Onions 454G

CRUNCHY,MUNCHY.
THESE ONIONS, CRISPY,FIRM AND A ,LOVELY STRONG VINEGAR TASTE. PERFECT WITH YOUR PLOUGHMANS LUNCH OR HAS A SIDE CRUNCH WITH FISH&CHIPS.
Crunchy sweet delicious
Hubby and me just ate these with cheese and biscuits. Absolutely delicious. We will definitely buy again especially with Christmas coming up they will be perfect with cold meats.
Yucky onions!
These onions were far too acidic and the centre of each onion was yellow obviously very old onions were used. I am sending back for a refund with my next delivery on Wednesday 18th Sept. Regards Mrs H. Campbell (A highly qualified cook of many years experience).