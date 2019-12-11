Fruit-Tella 4Pkx41g

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Assorted Chewy Sweets with Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Apple, Pear, Raspberry and Blackberry Flavours.
  • Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella to create delicious sweets!
  • Enjoy and share a fantastic fruity experience.
  • With fruit juice
  • Natural colouring or flavours
  • Pack size: 164g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Orange, Lemon, Apple, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pear) (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelatine, Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Elderberry, Carrot, Pumpkin, Spirulina), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Dextrin

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • www.fruittella.com

Net Contents

4 x 41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1692 kJ / 400 kcal
Fat 6,8g
of which: saturates 6,8g
Carbohydrate 83g
of which: sugars54g
Protein 0,8g
Salt 0,03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

