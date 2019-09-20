Dove Original Beauty Hand Wash 250Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Dove Beauty Cream Hand Wash, with 1/4 moisturising cream, helps nourish hands during cleansing. It’s important to take good care of your hands, especially when they’re feeling dry or chapped. Did you know that with the suitable hand wash you could turn washing your hands into an opportunity to care for your skin? A caring hand wash could help your skin to stay soft and smooth. Our Dove liquid handwash cleanses your hands with a special formulation enriched with Dove’s ¼ moisturising cream to leave you with soft, smooth skin. It helps you to transform your daily hand washing routine into an act of beauty for your skin. When using our Dove Beauty Cream Hand Wash Product, for best results, care for your hands every day with this kind to skin hand wash. Just dispense a pump of Dove Beauty Cream Hand Wash into your hands and work into a rich lather before rinsing away. Then enjoy your soft, smooth hands. Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse well with water. Dove products provide you with the care you need, tips and advice ranging from hair care, to skin care, to underarm care. Everything you see here with Dove is designed to make you feel beautiful. The key to beautiful skin is every day moisture and, with the right moisturising Dove product you can make caring for your skin your daily beauty routine.
  • Dove Beauty Cream Hand Wash gives you silky, smooth hands after each wash.
  • Dove liquid soap, with a kind to skin formula, has been designed to moisturise and protect your hands.
  • Our Dove hand wash is enriched with 1/4 moisturising cream that helps to nourish hands during cleansing.
  • Transform your daily hand washing routine into an act of beauty with our moisturising liquid soap leaving your hand skin soft and smooth.
  • The caring formula of Dove Beauty Cream Hand Wash is suitable for everyday use on dry and chapped hands.
  • Discover more Dove skin care products and try Dove moisturising hand soap and cleanser also available in a beauty bar.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric acid, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Sodium benzoate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Germany

  • If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

250 ℮

Extremely soft hands

5 stars

As soon as I started using this product, i noticed how within a few squirts my hands were really soft. Soft to an extent I needed to add cream on my hands as they get so dry easily. My hands also smell nice and fresh as soon as I use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell

5 stars

I brought this product about 2 weeks ago because my hands was dry after I washed up & i wanted something to keep my hands hydrated and soft after washing my hands. The smell is amazing too, I will never use anything else again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So smooth

5 stars

I love this handwash, it makes my hands feel so soft and clean. A little of this goes a long way and this lathers up really well! I would definitely recommend this others and will be buying again for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a luxury handwash I love it

5 stars

I've used Dove products for years but had never tried the handwash, I'm so glad I did! I suffer with dry hands and find a lot of hand soaps irritate my skin and make it worse. Since using the Dove handwash my hands have never been so soft. Its rich, creamy, you only need a little bit and it has that iconic Dove smell which I just love. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves your hands feeling beautifully moisturised

4 stars

I have been using this handwash for a couple of weeks now and it's great especially for hard water areas. I don't need to use nearly as much hand cream as I used to as the product really does leave your hands feeling lovely and soft. It also smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturised

5 stars

I have been using dove body wash products for a while and it's done wonders for my skin, so I decided to give the hand wash ago. I can get dried skin on my hands at times so I needed something that would help. The dove cream hand wash and definitely helped, it's really moisturising and leaves my hands feeling so smooth and fresh. It's got a great smell and forms a good bubble when working around your hands. Would recommend this hand wash if you get dried hands and want to use something along side a hand cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made my hands feel soft.

5 stars

I suffer from dry skin so Dove has always been a regular in my household but I was mindful for using it as a hand wash! It did not let me down, soft , easy to use and brilliant pump. No complaints and easy for all to use, would recommend . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind to hands!

5 stars

I love this hand wash. It smells amazing and the smell lasts a while after you’ve washed your hands. The dispenser is easy to use and the bottle is classic white so looks smart in the bathroom/kitchen. The hand wash is silky smooth and lathers up easily. Once dried, your hands are left feeling smooth and moisturised. This product really is kind to your skin! I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicate & Moisturising!!

5 stars

This delicate dove formula is so moiturising to my hands and helps retain the suppleness in my hands. The smell is very nostalgic to other Dove products and makes me feel lush and cared for. I love the company and the products are one that can be trusted. I would definetely recommend this product. It is a classic and is very caring on the hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing feel and smell

5 stars

I have previously used Dove body wash but never the hand wash. It’s just as good! Very clean fresh smell and does not dry out your hands when used regularly. Took this into the office to use there and everyone else loves it too! Hopefully we can get a bigger bottle to use all around the company! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

