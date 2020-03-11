Garnier Nutrisse 4.3 Dark Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Lovely golden brown 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 Great hair dye. The colour is lovely and looks great. My hair is looking super shiny and fantastic. The dye itself is simple to use, with good instructions. (Always do your allergy patch test! So important.) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

covers grey with ease !! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th September 2019 Loved this dye it works really well and covers all grey. gives a professional and even finish without the price tag. I will definitely use this again. Applies easily and not messy was just enough to cover all my hair and it's very thick shoulder length hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great coverage 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th September 2019 I love Garnier products.Dye has excellent coverage,range of colours,with a look,of looking natural...i wouldnt use any other name,Garnier is well loved and trusted..loving the shades and ease of use.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very happy with the results! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 9th September 2019 I had previously dyed my hair to a lighter shade than my natural hair colour, and this shade seems like the closest to my natural colour. Tried it out and it was very easy to use and I loved th results! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 6th September 2019 I needed to dye my hair to match my extensions and this colour was perfect, it was easy to apply and smelt lovely not strong like a few other ones I’ve used, was easy to wash out and loved the colour I have brought a few more since as I love it so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Hairdye 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd September 2019 This is my dye of choice whenever I need to cover my greys. It's done fast and easy at home and covers all my greys. Additionally, it leaves my hair very shiny, with a lovely silky feeling and with lots of volume. My friends always think that I have been to the hairdresser!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd September 2019 This is the only hair colour brand that will deliver the actual colour that is on the box. Me and my mum we absolutely love Garnier, simple to understand instructions, easy to mix colour, easy to apply and most importantly, delivers amazing results time after time.. and makes hair look healthy, shiny and full of bounce. Love Garnier. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natural and Healthy Looking 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 2nd September 2019 I think my hair was a little to dark for this shade of colour, however the colour still looks lovely. My hair also looks shiny too. A few people have commented on my hair about how healthy my hair looks which is great. I would recommend this anyone looking for a natural brown look, just check the shade is suitable for your natural hair colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use, great colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 31st August 2019 I was really impressed with how easy it was to apply this colour to my hair. Best of all for me was that it covered my grey hairs!! My hair feels soft and looks shiny. It costs so much to have your hair coloured in a salon however you can achieve the same great looking hair for a fraction of the cost! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]