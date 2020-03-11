By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse 4.3 Dark Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(97)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 4.3 Dark Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye
Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  Garnier Nutrisse 4.3 Dark Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1205941 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, p-Aminophenol, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methylresorcinol, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

97 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely golden brown

5 stars

Great hair dye. The colour is lovely and looks great. My hair is looking super shiny and fantastic. The dye itself is simple to use, with good instructions. (Always do your allergy patch test! So important.) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

covers grey with ease !!

5 stars

Loved this dye it works really well and covers all grey. gives a professional and even finish without the price tag. I will definitely use this again. Applies easily and not messy was just enough to cover all my hair and it's very thick shoulder length hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great coverage

5 stars

I love Garnier products.Dye has excellent coverage,range of colours,with a look,of looking natural...i wouldnt use any other name,Garnier is well loved and trusted..loving the shades and ease of use.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very happy with the results!

5 stars

I had previously dyed my hair to a lighter shade than my natural hair colour, and this shade seems like the closest to my natural colour. Tried it out and it was very easy to use and I loved th results! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the colour

5 stars

I needed to dye my hair to match my extensions and this colour was perfect, it was easy to apply and smelt lovely not strong like a few other ones I’ve used, was easy to wash out and loved the colour I have brought a few more since as I love it so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Hairdye

5 stars

This is my dye of choice whenever I need to cover my greys. It's done fast and easy at home and covers all my greys. Additionally, it leaves my hair very shiny, with a lovely silky feeling and with lots of volume. My friends always think that I have been to the hairdresser!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful colour

5 stars

This is the only hair colour brand that will deliver the actual colour that is on the box. Me and my mum we absolutely love Garnier, simple to understand instructions, easy to mix colour, easy to apply and most importantly, delivers amazing results time after time.. and makes hair look healthy, shiny and full of bounce. Love Garnier. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natural and Healthy Looking

4 stars

I think my hair was a little to dark for this shade of colour, however the colour still looks lovely. My hair also looks shiny too. A few people have commented on my hair about how healthy my hair looks which is great. I would recommend this anyone looking for a natural brown look, just check the shade is suitable for your natural hair colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use, great colour

5 stars

I was really impressed with how easy it was to apply this colour to my hair. Best of all for me was that it covered my grey hairs!! My hair feels soft and looks shiny. It costs so much to have your hair coloured in a salon however you can achieve the same great looking hair for a fraction of the cost! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

I used this to cover up my sisters old balayage which was a mix of orange and brown. This was the most similar to her roots we could find so we put a box on and hoped for the best. It turned out real pretty. Super easy to apply, no mess, dimension throughout from existing colour while still covering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

