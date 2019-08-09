By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Big & Fresh Mixed Sized Eggs 10 Pack

Big & Fresh Mixed Sized Eggs 10 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Eggs of different sizes
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk.
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • Our eggs are produced to meet consistent high quality standards. Rapid packing and distribution combine to deliver to you a Big, Fresh and Tasty egg.
  • Class A

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.

Name and address

  • Noble Foods Ltd,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.

Return to

  • Noble Foods Ltd,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.
  • www.noblefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

660g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy 547kJ
-131kcal
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrates <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 0.385g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

I would like to see use by dates for Eggs, for on

4 stars

I would like to see use by dates for Eggs, for on line ordering.

MInor amendment

2 stars

Big yes, Fresh yes, Tasty NO!

