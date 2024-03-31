We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Pack Sausage Rolls 400G

Tesco 6 Pack Sausage Rolls 400G

1.9(88)
£1.95

£0.49/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sausage roll
Energy
760kJ
182kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 303kcal

Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
Our expert bakers make our sausage rolls with layers of flaky puff pastry, which are then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.Flaky Puff Pastry Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden in puff pastry.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pork Extract, Parsley, Sugar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Mace, Brown Sugar, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

360g e

Using Product Information

