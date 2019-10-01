Tesco Pure Orange Juice With Bits 1L

Misleading Product Label-Not as expected
How can this be pure if its made from concentrate! Very poor and deceptive labelling
Disappointing
Very disappointed. Supposed to be "with bits" - I couldn't find any!
Great juice but poorly designed container.
The juice is very good but the container design is not. You really need to change the position of the lid to the centre, so it pours better, then there would be no spillages.
really refreshing and excellent value
will defo buy again
Good large pack.
Enjoyable taste but prefer it smooth without bits
Tried other brands but like Tesco one best
An old favourite!
Love the juicy bits.
Good for the price
It was great value for the price and a good taste