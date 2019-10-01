By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pure Orange Juice With Bits 1L

Tesco Pure Orange Juice With Bits 1L
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass
  • Energy299kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Orange juice from concentrate with bits.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Juicy oranges selected at the peak of ripeness Using only the best ingredients, in both new and classic combinations, our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Juicy oranges selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice from Concentrate with Bits.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy199kJ / 47kcal299kJ / 70kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.5g15.8g
Sugars10.5g15.8g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C25mg (31%NRV)38mg (48%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Misleading Product Label-Not as expected

1 stars

How can this be pure if its made from concentrate! Very poor and deceptive labelling

Disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointed. Supposed to be "with bits" - I couldn't find any!

Great juice but poorly designed container.

3 stars

The juice is very good but the container design is not. You really need to change the position of the lid to the centre, so it pours better, then there would be no spillages.

really refreshing and excellent value

4 stars

will defo buy again

Good large pack.

4 stars

Enjoyable taste but prefer it smooth without bits

Tried other brands but like Tesco one best

5 stars

An old favourite!

Love the juicy bits.

5 stars

Love the juicy bits.

Good for the price

4 stars

It was great value for the price and a good taste

