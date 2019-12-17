Warburtons Seeded Batch Bread 400G

- Energy357kJ 85kcal4%
Product Description
- Thick Sliced White Bread with Sesame Seed, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed and Poppy Seed (Seed Mix 12%)
- "Can you believe it, my wife bought a competitor's loaf, so to avoid this calamity happening again, we developed this great tasting Seeded Batch which she now claims is her idea!"
- Baked with a delicious blend of sesame, sunflower, millet, linseed and poppy seed
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Halal - HFA approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Seed Mix (12%) (Sesame Seed, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed), Yeast, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Soya Flour, Wheat Gluten, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- This product produced in a bakery which uses Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Number of uses
Contains 15 slices
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST
- To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answerphone at all other times). We welcome comments from our customers. Please feel free to call us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (29.9g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1193kJ
|357kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|284kcal
|85kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|2.5g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.4g
|20g
|mono-unsaturates
|2.9g
|0.9g
|polyunsaturates
|4.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|38.8g
|11.6g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|0.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.3g
|3.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.28g
|6g
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
