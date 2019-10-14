By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Bitter Orange Marmalade 340G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Bitter Orange Marmalade 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g
  • Energy164kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Medium cut bitter orange marmalade.
  • N/A
  • N/A
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Orange, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Bitter Orange Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Safety button pops up when seal is broken. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 22 servings

Warnings

  • Safety button pops up when seal is broken.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1096kJ / 258kcal164kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate63.2g9.5g
Sugars58.9g8.8g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety button pops up when seal is broken.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It's tangy - not sweet or mushy.

5 stars

Surprised that someone finds it sweet as it is the least sweet marmalade we've found - and we've tried a lot of them. Our local Tesco doesn't stock it anymore so we'll either try a superstore or order online. It's beautifully tangy, by far the best tasting marmalade, and the peel is not chunky or vanishingly small. Just great!

Proper marmalade taste!

5 stars

Maybe it’s because I have more of a dry palate than a sweet tooth that I really enjoy this spread on my (whole meal) toast. I have sometimes had difficulty finding it and always buy 2 or 3 jars when I do - so I’m delighted to find it online!

Save your money and just eat a mouthful of white s

1 stars

Save your money and just eat a mouthful of white sugar. Had to spit it out and throw it away - YUK Shame really because ' Finest ' range is usually excellent.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Raspberry Conserve 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G

£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Marmite Yeast Extract 125G

£ 1.70
£1.36/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here