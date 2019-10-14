Tesco Finest Bitter Orange Marmalade 340G

It's tangy - not sweet or mushy.
Surprised that someone finds it sweet as it is the least sweet marmalade we've found - and we've tried a lot of them. Our local Tesco doesn't stock it anymore so we'll either try a superstore or order online. It's beautifully tangy, by far the best tasting marmalade, and the peel is not chunky or vanishingly small. Just great!
Proper marmalade taste!
Maybe it’s because I have more of a dry palate than a sweet tooth that I really enjoy this spread on my (whole meal) toast. I have sometimes had difficulty finding it and always buy 2 or 3 jars when I do - so I’m delighted to find it online!
Save your money and just eat a mouthful of white sugar. Had to spit it out and throw it away - YUK Shame really because ' Finest ' range is usually excellent.