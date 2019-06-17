By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Blackcurran Conserve 340G

5(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Blackcurran Conserve 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g
  • Energy155kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant extra jam.
  • Blackcurrant Conserve Rich and vibrant, full of juicy blackcurrant pieces.
  • Rich and vibrant, full of juicy blackcurrant pieces.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Blackcurrant, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Citric Acid.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Safety button pops up when seal is broken. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1035kJ / 244kcal155kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.7g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate58.4g8.8g
Sugars52.0g7.8g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Jam Iv Ever Had

5 stars

Best Jam Iv Ever Had

Great

5 stars

Really lovely

Great taste

4 stars

We love Tesco Finest jams. The taste is very good & compares favourably, if not better than, much more expensive jams.

Great flavour

5 stars

Really good jam and very blackcurranty and good consistancy.

The best blackcurrant jam - ever

5 stars

Tesco's Finest range of jam and marmalade is so good and excellent value.The blackcurrant jam is my favourite. A strong, fresh taste of the fruit and not too sweet.

Full of fruit

5 stars

Fab flavour and consistency. Not too solid or too sloppy. Strong black currant taste without being too sharp.

I like this with my toast in the morning

5 stars

I like this with my toast in the morning

Delicious

5 stars

This is a regular purchase for me - delicious taste and good value. I use it on toast, or with cheese/chicken. Well done Tescos.

Yummy

5 stars

This is yummy, just enough sweetness to get your taste buds alive!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Dark Seville Orange Marmalade 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Frank Coopers Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade 454G

£ 1.70
£0.37/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Tesco Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454G

£ 0.60
£0.13/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here