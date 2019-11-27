Tesco Finest Apricot Conserve 340G

Very good. Contains pieces of apricot and NO GLUC
Very good. Contains pieces of apricot and NO GLUCOSE SYRUP. Excellent.
Nice flavour but 'stoney'
Very nice conserve, but full of apricot stone chips... I don't mind seeds in my jam, but this is like bones. I I thought I got a bad batch, but I tried it another time and had the same chunks of apricot stones,
I buy this all the time...so packed with fruit it's one of the best!
I adore apricots and have tried all sorts of jams but still prefer this! Not as sweet as some, with a tangy flavour and some large pieces of fruit. IF it had a bit LESS sugar still I would give it FIVE STARS!
Love it
Great taste and value
Not an Apricot in sight! I was somewhat disappointed!
Nice flavour, but otherwise average!