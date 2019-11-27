By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Apricot Conserve 340G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Apricot Conserve 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g
  • Energy157kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1048kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Apricot extra jam.
  • Made with sweet and tart apricots.
  • Made with sweet and tart apricots.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Apricot, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

 

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Safety button pops up when seal is broken. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1048kJ / 247kcal157kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate60.5g9.1g
Sugars57.3g8.6g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good. Contains pieces of apricot and NO GLUC

5 stars

Very good. Contains pieces of apricot and NO GLUCOSE SYRUP. Excellent.

Nice flavour but 'stoney'

3 stars

Very nice conserve, but full of apricot stone chips... I don't mind seeds in my jam, but this is like bones. I I thought I got a bad batch, but I tried it another time and had the same chunks of apricot stones,

I buy this all the time...so packed with fruit it's one of the best!

4 stars

I adore apricots and have tried all sorts of jams but still prefer this! Not as sweet as some, with a tangy flavour and some large pieces of fruit. IF it had a bit LESS sugar still I would give it FIVE STARS!

Love it

5 stars

Great taste and value

Not an Apricot in sight! I was somewhat disappointed!

3 stars

Nice flavour, but otherwise average!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Tesco Ready To Roll Golden Marzipan 500G

£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Dark Seville Orange Marmalade 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here